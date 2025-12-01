Emerging 2028 Keystone State offensive lineman reacts to Syracuse offer
One of the top (and biggest) 2028 prospects in the Keystone State is Philadelphia (PA) Monsignor Bonner offensive lineman Ty Winn.
Standing at 6 foot 8 and 270 pounds, he is hearing from schools like Penn State, Ohio State and Maryland.
Winn now also holds his first college offer after visiting Syracuse over the weekend.
"I am very appreciative,” Winn said to The Juice Online. "I think it’s the first of many.”
Winn recaps his SU visit
During the trip, he had a chance to take in SU’s matchup against Boston College, see the facilities and tour campus.
“My top highlight of the trip was seeing how the players prepare before the game,” Winn said. “That’s always exciting to me because it kind of gives me goosebumps and is also motivation for my future career."
He also had a chance to catch up with the coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson, who extended the offer.
"I think he is a great guy,” Winn said. “We spoke abut stuff I could get better on and my development.”
Robinson was one of the first coaches to recruit Winn, and Winn has always appreciated that.
“He always checkins in my me and my progress,” Winn said. “(He was) one of the first people to show interest in me since I was a freshman which gave me hope about my future.”
Winn is confident SU will rebound in 2026
Syracuse ultimately lost the game to Boston College, and ended the season a disappointing 3-9 after head coach Fran Brown’s first year where he went 10-3.
Some of that had to do with injuries, including to starting quarterback Steve Angeli.
But Winn is confident that better things are on the horizon for the Orange.
"I think Cuse can bounce back,” Winn said. “They just have to stay focused and block out outside noise. They had a great season the year prior so we know it’s just something they definitely can come back from.”
Winn started on varsity this year
Winn is coming off a season where he helped his Friars team to a 6-5 record in the ultra competitive Philadelphia Catholic League. He was thrust into a starting varsity role this season, one that he is looking forward to building off of.
"I think my season went well,” Winn said. "Just a lot of things to learn and get better at but next season will be a complete rebuild it will be my revenge season for sure. I’m more of a technical O-line man. I know how to take the proper steps majority of the time.”
