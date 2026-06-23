Syracuse extends offer to 2027 OL Brennis Jordan: ‘I’m excited'

Syracuse has continued to build its 2027 class, and one name they've identified recently is Melbourne (FL) Palm Bay Magnet High offensive lineman Brennis Jordan.

The 6-foot-5, 342-pound prospect has gone under the radar so far, but that time appears to be coming to an end. The Orange was the first school to extend him a Division I offer on Monday.

"When I think of the offer, I just get motivated and excited," Jordan said to The Juice Online.



Syracuse has recruited Florida hard

The offer came from Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale.

Caporale has been instrumental in establishing SU's Florida pipeline in the Fran Brown era. In the 2026 cycle, Syracuse had more commits from Florida (7) than any other state. That has held true in the 2027 class so far, with six hailing from the Sunshine State, again most of any state.

The commitments in the 2027 class from Jordan's home state includes Jason Lewis, Braylon Otis, Marcus Small, Nico Ramos, Tank White and Edan Richardson.

Jordan reacts to his offer from Caporale

The Orange want Jordan to be the latest in that pipeline.

"The Cuse program is amazing and more like family," Jordan said. "Couldn't think of anything less than blessed to be able to call Cap and be able to just talk to him. He's great."

When Caporale offered, he discussed the rich tradition of Syracuse, and its history of developing players and sending them to the NFL. They also talked about life away from football, including family.

"We talked about pushing harder everyday to get better and learn more from Cap and the others," Jordan said.

Jordan discusses his recruitment

With the offer, Jordan called Syracuse the 'top school' in his recruitment. Jordan also holds a Division II offer from Chowan University.

As of right now, he hasn't set any timeline to pick a school.

"I don't know yet," Jordan said. "We (my family and coaches) haven't talked about it yet."

Syracuse is currently recruiting Jordan as a left tackle and describes himself as a tough, powerful and coachable athlete.

"I'm a left tackle that is going to stand his ground no matter who's in front," Jordan said. "I'm willing to learn and help in every way possible."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.