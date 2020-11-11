Syracuse Basketball Recruiting: Where Does SU Go After Dior Johnson's Decommitment

Tuesday evening, Syracuse and Dior Johnson parted ways. Johnson announced that he was reopening his recruitment through his social media channels, but sources indicate this was a mutual decision. Despite his statement that Syracuse will remain one of his top schools, I am not expecting Syracuse to be involved in his recruitment moving forward.

So where does Syracuse go from here on the recruiting trail?

Well, Syracuse still needs a point guard. In fact, even with Johnson, another point guard in the 2022 class was likely a priority. The truth is whether or not Johnson ever step foot on the Syracuse campus was very much up in the air. Even if he did, he would have been there for just one season. That is why another point guard to play multiple years would have been necessary.

Now Syracuse does not have to worry about another guard being turned off by having Dior committed due to playing time, role, etc. There are two point guards on Syracuse's radar right now.

The first is JJ Starling. Starling is a 6-2 point guard who plays at La Lumiere School in Indiana. He is a local prospect in that he is from Baldwinsville and played the Bees prior to this season. Starling transferred La Lumiere in order to face stronger competition and develop his game. Starling is widely considered a top 60 prospect and already holds offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Washington, St. John's, Wake Forest, UConn, Providence, Miami, Marquette and Ohio State in addition to Syracuse.

Syracuse has been in touch with Starling as recently as last week. The Orange continue to recruit him hard. There has always been a feeling that he wants to get away for college, but his recruitment is very difficult to read. Still, Syracuse is involved, actively recruiting him and have a legitimate shot. The home town team will always have appeal.

The second point guard is Bryce Lindsay. Syracuse has ramped up their recruitment of him recently, as we reported earlier this week. He is very interested in Syracuse, but an offer has not been extended yet. That could come in the near future. The 6-3 point guard is one worth monitoring going forward. If the Orange did extend an offer, as his recruitment currently stands, they would be considered the favorite. His notable offers include Georgetown and Virginia Tech.

Beyond the point guard position, Syracuse is still recruiting several elite prospects in the 2022 class. Two top targets are wings Justin Taylor and Ty Rodgers. Syracuse has prioritized both, and continues to recruit them hard. They have a legitimate shot at each, but neither appear to be close to a decision right now. Syracuse is also involved with combo forward Yann Farrell who plays at Brewster Academy. Syracuse has a strong relationship with Brewster, and that would help their pursuit of Farrell.

Zion Cruz and Chance Westry are two elite guard prospects Syracuse is also recruiting. Westry has always seemed more realistic than Cruz. There was buzz around Westry over the summer that he was close to committing to Syracuse, but that never materialized and that buzz has faded. Syracuse is still involved, however. Roddy Gayle is set to decide on Friday, but Ohio State is the presumed choice at this point.

The center position will be a critical one for Syracuse in 2022 as well. They have two top targets there in Donovan Clingan and Riley Mulvey. Syracuse was in contact with Clingan as recently as Tuesday evening and have a realistic shot here. He will be a national recruit and one of the most coveted bigs in the class. Syracuse was the first to offer him and have an established relationship, which will help. Iowa and Penn State are Syracuse's biggest competition for Mulvey, though the Orange will be hard to beat if they put the full court press on him.

Yes losing Johnson is a blow as he is an elite prospect who is supremely talented. But Syracuse has plenty to look forward to on the recruiting trail and the 2022 cycle is far from over. It should not be forgotten that Syracuse has an elite prospect signing on Wednesday in Benny Williams.