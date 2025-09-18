2027 QB William Wood recaps Syracuse visit: 'Great to get back on campus'
2027 quarterback William Wood has become very familiar with Syracuse over the past year.
The Westwood (MA) Xaverian Brothers signal caller picked up an offer from SU in January and was on campus in March for spring practice. He was back on campus in June to compete in Franchise Camp, and last Friday, took in a game day atmosphere when the Orange throttled visiting Colgate, 66-24.
"The visit was good,” Wood said to The Juice Online. “Spent a lot of time with the staff and it was fun to get back on campus.”
Wood says he enjoyed his visit
The Orange dominated from beginning to end, racking up 620 yards of total offense, including 447 through the air. The man Wood may one day replace, Steve Angeli, accounted for six touchdowns, tying a single-game school record.
Wood got to meet with quarterback coaches Manny Harris and Nunzio Campanile before the game, and he cited that as one of the top highlights of his trip.
"Talked to Coach Nunz and Coach Harris mostly,” Wood said. "They loved how I’ve started my season and they really liked the film.”
Wood is off to another great start this season
There’s plenty to like. Westwood Xaverian opened their season with a 35-7 win, and Wood accounted for three touchdowns.
“Definitely some stuff to clean up,” Wood said. “But good win to start.”
He is coming off a sophomore season where he led his team to a 9-4 record.
"As a QB, I am a pass first guy that can make plays out of the pocket and run when I need to," Wood said in a previous interview. "I am pretty athletic but I love to get my playmakers the football and have them make plays. Lastly, I’m especially good at throwing the deep ball.”
The latest on Wood's recruitment
Wood has also been busy in the recruiting circuit. Among the other schools to have offered include Wake Forest, Harvard, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
But Syracuse was the first school to offer, and that has helped it to a lofty spot in his recruitment.
"Cuse is currently one of my top schools at the moment,” Wood said. "I have the best connection with their staff and I really like the campus and school."
