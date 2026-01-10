Syracuse received a commitment from Kennesaw State quarterback Amari Odom on Saturday, reports CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

It is a welcome sign for the Orange, who lost several quarterbacks to the portal, including Luke Carney, Rickie Collins and Jakhari Williams.

In some ways, it is an effective swap of quarterbacks, as Collins is headed to Kennesaw State via the portal.

Odom led his Owls team to a 10-4 record and a Conference USA Championship. It is just Kennesaw State’s second year as an FBS program, and Odom was named to the First-Team All-CUSA team. He finished the season with 2,594 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, and also rushed for 347 yards and seven more scores.

It is Odom’s third stop in three years. He started his career at Wofford, selecting them in the 2023 cycle out of Cary (NC) Panther Creek over offers from East Carolina, Mass and UNLV.

After redshirting for a year, he started eight games under center, finishing with 1,657 yards and seven scores in 2024 before transferring to Kennesaw State. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

247Sports rates him as a three-star recruit and the No. 33 overall quarterback in the cycle. He will back up returning starter Steve Angeli, who is returning after an Achilles injury he suffered against Clemson.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse on our message board, Cuse Classified!