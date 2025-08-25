2027 QB William Wood calls Syracuse a 'top school' as he sets a new visit date
2027 quarterback William Wood was offered by Syracuse in January, and the Westwood (MA) Xaverian Brothers signal caller has continued to hear consistently from the Orange since then.
He will be back on campus on Sept. 12 when Syracuse hosts Colgate, and he’s looking forward to the experience.
"I’m looking forward to getting around the school again and getting a good feel to it and since I’m familiar with the place,” Wood said to The Juice Online. "I’m excited to explore more parts of the campus and see another game in the Dome.”
Syracuse has been in constant contact
The visit will mark the third time he’s been on campus this year. Most recently, Wood was in Central New York in June during Franchise Camp. The Orange staff made it known that Wood was a priority during that trip and after.
"The contact over the summer has been really good,” Wood said. "I’ve heard from them 3-4 times a week. Mostly from Coach Nunz and Stack Williams, but I’ve also talked to numerous other members on the staff including Coach Nixon. The conversations have mostly been them asking me about what I’m doing what I’ve been up to and stuff about my team.”
Syracuse is hardly alone in Wood’s recruitment. Among the other schools to have offered include Wake Forest, Harvard, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
But Syracuse was the first school to extend the offer and that will always carry weight.
"Cuse is currently one of my top schools at the moment,” Wood said. "I have the best connection with their staff and I really like the campus and school."
Wood talks about his March visit
Wood was also in Syracuse in March during spring practice, which was the first time he saw the staff after he received an offer. Aside from seeing the campus and the new facilities, he also got to see how the team practiced and prepared for the upcoming season.
"The visit was awesome," Wood said. "Got to spend a lot of time with Coach Nunz and was able to meet with Coach Brown for a long time after practice."
The topics discussed were wide ranging.
"We talked about the direction they see the program going and how important relationships and culture is," Wood said. "How they care about each individual player and that it is most important to set them up for life after football."
As for the product on the field, he was equally impressed.
"I thought the practice was great," Wood said. "You could feel the energy in the facility and the guys on both sides of the ball were competing at a high level.”
The scouting report on Wood
Wood had an outstanding sophomore season, leading his team to a 9-4 record.
"As a QB, I am a pass first guy that can make plays out of the pocket and run when I need to," Wood said. "I am pretty athletic but I love to get my playmakers the football and have them make plays. Lastly, I’m especially good at throwing the deep ball.”
And the best part is, he’s continued to make improvements all year.
Said Wood: "The biggest improvement I’ve made of the summer is my leadership ability among my team."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.