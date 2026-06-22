2027 ATH Win Hoots thinks 'very highly' of Syracuse camp and offer

2027 ATH Win Hoots is starting to see his recruitment take off.

He started the calendar year holding offers from Wofford and Georgia Southern. Since May, he’s started getting more looks, and now holds offers from Fordham, Colorado State and Mercer.

But he passed a major milestone in his recruitment when he visited Franchise Camp earlier in June and received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse after earning Defensive MVP Honors.

"I think very highly of my Syracuse offer,” Hoots said to The Juice Online. “It is the first P4 offer and ACC offer I have received.”

Hoots received his offer from Brown

Hoots received his offer from Syracuse head coach Fran Brown. It was the first time they met, and Hoots appreciated connecting with him.

"He is a great human being who puts God first and cares about seeing players move to the next level whether that be on his team or somewhere else,” Hoots said. "Great coach with great wisdom.”

Aside from the offer, they covered a wide variety of topics.

"We spoke about my recruiting and God,” Hoots said. “We also spoke about things I can improve on in the future.”

Hoots enjoyed competing at Franchise Camp

As for the actual camp, Hoots appreciated the opportunity to compete with a wide and diverse set of prospects. He also enjoyed seeing SU’s facilities and campus.

"I thought it was a really well-planned camp with many opportunities to compete and get seen by coaches,” Hoots said. "I was very excited to come away with MVP honors.”

Currently, Hoots said Syracuse is one of four schools standing out, with the others being Georgia Southern, Mercer and Colorado State.

He’s sketched out a timeline to pick his school.

"I plan on making a decision during the late fall or early winter time,” Hoots said. "I want to commit during my football season. I hope for more opportunities in the coming months."

Hoots is a two-way player

While Hoots had a standout junior season with Perry (GA) Westfield School on offense, with nearly 1,200 receiving yards on offense, he is being recruited on the defensive side of the ball.

He also competes in two other sports (baseball, and track, where he has logged a 10.8 time in the 100M dash, and a 22.2 time for the 200M.

"I love to compete and work on getting better,” Hoots said. "I know that I will make an impact on whatever team allows me to play for them at the next level."

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