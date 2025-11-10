Peach State WR calls Syracuse a 'top school'
2027 wide receiver Winston Jones is a wide receiver that is emerging on the recruiting scene.
He’s been hearing from schools like Florida, Syracuse and Georgia Tech, and in October, got his first look at Central New York when he visited for SU’s matchup against Pittsburgh.
On the visit, he got to meet with the coaches, learn more about the Syracuse program and history, and take in a game day atmosphere.
Jones discusses his recent SU visit
"My trip was great,” Jones said to The Juice Online. “My dad and I loved what we saw and heard from the staff. The campus was extremely beautiful.”
The Chamblee (GA) High three-sport athlete met with many of the coaches, and spent time getting to know assistant Charles Watkins better.
"He likes my size a lot,” Jones, who stands at 6 foot 4 and 190 pounds, said. “He thinks I’m a good WR for the program and I’m next in line about what’s coming next.”
Syracuse pitches Jones on the future
They also spoke about the direction the program is headed in. Head coach Fran Brown has recruited incredibly well in his two seasons at Syracuse, and is eyeing becoming one of the top ACC programs while getting a chance to compete for National Championships.
"I think the program future is bright,” Jones said. "Fran Brown is a great guy and great coach the staff seems to be player coaches as well."
Jones said aside from the coaches, his top highlights were getting to see how loud it gets in the JMA Wireless Dome and also how modern the facilities were.
Jones discusses where his recruitment stands
That left Syracuse in a great spot in his recruitment, and he’s continued to hear from the Orange since his visit.
"Syracuse for sure will always be one of my top schools, especially since they were the first to start recruiting me heavy,” Jones said.
He said other top programs include App State, Georgia Tech, and USF.
Jones consistently draws double teams as a top wide receiver, who has racked up more than 700 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.
“I’m a WR who is a deep ball threat and a kick returner guy,” Jones said. "I can make plays in space and take the top off the defense."
