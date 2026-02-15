2027 Sunshine State OL talks Syracuse offer and upcoming OV

One of the top Florida prospects in the 2027 cycle is offensive lineman Nico Ramos.

The Plantation (FL) American Heritage star holds over a dozen offers, including Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

One of his most recent offers comes from Syracuse, and the Orange have let Ramos know he is a priority. He has scheduled a spring practice visit for March 28, and will be back in Central New York for an official visit on the weekend of June 6.

Ramos reacts to his Syracuse offer

"I'm extremely blessed and humbled to receive an offer from a program like Syracuse,” Ramos said to The Juice Online. "As far as my top schools I'm still very open in my recruitment but Syracuse has certainly jumped high up on my board after truly getting to know and talk to the coaches apart of the program.”

The offer came from Syracuse offensive line coach Juan Castillo, and the two touched on a wide variety of topics outside the offer, including how SU develops its players for the next level and what resources it provides to its student-athletes.

"After multiple conversations with coach Castillo I can say he's a great coach and person who has a deep love and respect for this game,” Ramos said. “He’s someone who wants to use his knowledge of the game to help build as many players up as he can.”

Ramos respects the SU program and history

Syracuse did struggle in the 2025 season, going 3-9. But head coach Fran Brown has spent the offseason retooling his roster, bringing in the top-rated recruiting class in school history, while also retooling his coaching staff, adding coaches like Castillo.

As a result, Ramos believes that the Orange is in for a better 2026.

"I think the culture and program that Syracuse brings is one of proud tradition and development,” Ramos said. “The program continues to build and get better.”

Ramos led his team to another state championship

Ramos just led his Patriots team to a 9-5 record, blocking for an offensive unit that rushed for 1,441 yards and passed for 2,972 yards. Heritage captured the Florida 4A State Title in a tightly contested 33-28 win over Jones in December.

"Personally my season went great,” Ramos said. "I got better with every game and I was fortunate enough to be able to play against the best competition in the country, as well as being able to help my team to back-to-back state titles."

He describes himself as a versatile offensive lineman.

"I can play all five positions on the line,” Ramos said. "I believe I bring an extra edge to my game from being a multi sport athlete."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.