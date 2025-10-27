2028 WR has Syracuse at No. 1 following visit
After receiving his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse in August, 2028 ATH Zion Green got his first look at Syracuse earlier in October.
He was in town to watch Syracuse take on Pitt, and though the Orange lost, Green said he came away with a great overall experience.
One of the top highlights was getting to know the coaching staff better. He got to spend the most time with head coach Fran Brown and safeties coach Joe Schafer.
“I hung out with the coaches for two hours Sunday morning for breakfast, which was pretty cool,” Green said. “I asked a lot of questions and I’m excited.”
Green gets to know the coaching staff
Some of the questions included how Syracuse allocates playing time. The coaches made it clear that the best 11 players get on the field regardless of class or tenure.
That excited Green, who knows at other schools, players have to wait their turn despite potentially being more talented.
They also spoke about the kind of education Green will receive at Syracuse and how the staff wants to set him up for life after football.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to play early,” Green said. “Syracuse is number one right now and will be in my final five because of security and plans for my life after football with ’Syracuse 60 program' coach has in place. Enjoyed the Loud House and I will be back.”
Green enjoys game day at the Dome
Of course, the game day atmosphere was another top moment.
From the team’s entrance from the tunnel to getting to meet quarterback Steve Angeli, the Jacksonville (FL) Raines High defensive back/wide receiver felt right at home.
"I like the Dome because of temperature control,” Green said. “No matter how cold or snowy it is outside, it's always perfect football weather inside the Dome and that's huge.
“It's always warm in Florida so I won't have to adjust to the elements as much as I would at a outside stadium. Third downs were crazy. Every time the whole crowd was screaming. Every time (there was) big time fan support. I loved it.”
Green has led his team to an undefeated start
As for his current season, Raines is currently 7-0 and ranked No. 5 in Florida. They’re averaging over 51 points a game, and are looking to avenge a loss to Miami (FL) Northwestern in the Class 3A State Championship, where they were runners up last year.
Green is playing a big role as a two-way player.
"I'm playing WR this year so my biggest improvement would be my releases and getting off the line in press coverage,” Green said. “I'm way more violent with my hands and more elusive with my feet."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.