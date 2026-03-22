3 Players Who Won't Be with Texas A&M in the 2026-27 Season

Year one under head coach Bucky McMillan with the Texas A&M Aggies is now in the books as the Aggies end their season after falling in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies end the year with a 22-12 overall record and an 11-7 record in the SEC.

The Aggies made it past the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, scoring a 63-50 upset win over the Saint Mary's Gaels to put themselves in a chance at reaching the Sweet Sixteen. However, Texas A&M ran into a powerhouse in the Houston Cougars, who defeated the Aggies 88-57 in the Second Round.

Now, McMillan and his staff will have to start preparing for the following 2026-27 season and will do so without some of their top players from this year, as the Aggies were filled with many veteran players in their final year of college eligibility. Here are three players the Aggies will be without once they return to the court next season.

Rashaun Agee

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee passes the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Likely, the biggest and most impactful loss the Aggies will have this offseason is the departure of forward Rashaun Agee, who stepped up and became one of Texas A&M's top players throughout the season.

Agee ended the season as the Aggies leading scorer, averaging 14.6 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field, 26.4 percent from three-point range, and 75 percent from the free-throw line. The veteran was also the Aggies' leading rebounder, averaging 8.7 rebounds per game along with 2.4 assists and about a block and a steal.

After the loss to Houston, Agee reflected on his single season in College Station and what it meant for him to be a part of the Aggies in his final year of college eligibility.

"The emotions are just a lot of ups and downs of the season, but we had a great season," Agee said. "I'm thankful that coach (McMillan) allowed me to come here and play for him. We made the tournament in his first year, we beat a lot of good teams, I'm really just super thankful to be in this situation."

Rylan Griffen

Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. during the first half. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Not only will the Aggies be losing their leading scorer, but their second-leading scorer will also be exhausting his college eligibility after the 2025-26 season and won't be a piece of next year's squad, that being guard Rylan Griffen.

In his single season with the Aggies, Griffen averaged 11.2 points per game, shooting 45.3 percent from the field, 40.4 percent from beyond the arc and 77.4 percent from the charity stripe. The guard also averaged 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Jacari Lane

Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings during the first half. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Aggies are also set to lose one of their top contributors off the bench in guard Jacari Lane, as he has also exhausted all of his college eligibility.

Lane found himself a role with the Aggies off the bench, averaging 19.4 minutes per game. The guard averaged 6.1 points per game while shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from beyond the three-point line. Lane was also the Aggies' leading playmaker, averaging a team-high three assists per game to go along with 1.7 rebounds per game.

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