Why PJ Haggerty Is Missing Piece For Texas A&M to Make Deep March Run

One team that has silently improved its roster this offseason is Texas A&M.

The Aggies currently boast the No. 8 ranked overall transfer portal haul headlined by the addition of Kansas State star guard P.J. Haggerty, who can light it up from the field.

Haggerty, 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, was the Wildcats leading scorer this past season on a team that underwhelmed which led to the firing of coach Jerome Tang.

In search of another fresh start, the multi-time transfer decided to venture into the SEC and bring his high-scoring game to arguably one of the toughest conferences in the country. Haggerty started his career as a lightly used reserve at TCU before becoming a prolific scorer at Tulsa during the 2023-24 season.

Kansas State Wildcats guard PJ Haggerty (4) shoots the ball in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Over the previous three years, Haggerty has started in each of his 97 appearances while averaging over 22 points per game on 46% from the field, 34% beyond the arc and a modest 77% at the free throw line.

While known for his scoring, he gets involved in all facets of the game by averaging six rebounds, four assists and two steals a night. The former second team All-American will be a pivotal piece to coach Bucky McMillan's rotation next season and have the chance to lead the Aggies on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

In a system tailored to high-IQ basketball, lethal scoring and strong defensive mentality, Haggerty marks every box as an instant impact fit for Texas A&M's system.

Value Coaches Can't Ignore

High-usage guards often bring value, especially when games come down to the wire in March.

Haggerty's experience as a veteran guard will allow him to slow down and mentally map out his next move. How will he react in these type of games is currently the biggest unknown about him moving forward.

With only one career game played in the NCAA Tournament, a 78-70 first round loss to Colorado State while at Memphis, his growth and maturity as a player will be observed early on.

Can Haggerty generate offense when nothing is there? That’s something Texas A&M lacked at times last season, which is a major reason they targeted him to be a key weapon in the arsenal.

Texas A&M Aggies coach Bucky McMillan during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Why Haggerty Elevates Aggies

With guards such as Pop Isaacs, Josh Holloway, and Ruben Dominguez gone, McMillan needed a whole new backcourt with plenty of room to bring in consistent scoring options.

After being among the worst shooting teams nationally last season, the Aggies likely knew Haggerty was going to come at a cost. But even then, he was a much needed addition to the roster who can boost fans' outlook going into next season.

Haggerty immediately gives the Aggies a go-to option who can get buckets going downhill, score in transition, can make midrange jumpers in halfcourt sets, and also drill the deep ball

Oftentimes, Texas A&M had to rely on its defense for extended periods of games in order to overcome long scoring droughts. With Haggerty in the lineup alongside former NBA G-Leaguer Bryson Warren and LSU transfer Jalen Reece, McMillan appears to have the pieces in place to be contenders in the SEC.

Kansas State Wildcats guard PJ Haggerty (4) drives the ball against Kansas Jayhawks during the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Don't Overcomplicate Things

At this point in Haggerty's career, he's probably looking to become more of a team player than cornerstone of a roster.

Of course he's highly talented and unbothered by being the high-usage player his previous teams have relied on. Now, he can settle into a role surrounded by other talented backcourt options with aspirations of competing for a national championship in place.

While Haggerty has thrived through the years as every team's best player, he isn't being asked to produce anymore. The Aggies' most important request is that he plays his role in a scheme designed to wear opponents out.

If Texas A&M can do exactly that, Haggerty will finally be part of a team destined for success when it matters most.

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