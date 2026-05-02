What Texas A&M Basketball Is Getting In Transfer Guard Tyshawn Archie

Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan keeps on cooking.

In his latest move, he convinced another guard to make his new home in Aggieland.

His name? It is Tyshawn Archie from McNeese, and he is another surprise that McMillan has pulled out of his bag of tricks.

Through Archie’s social media account, he announced his commitment by posting a picture of himself in an A&M jersey with his thumb up with a caption that said in all capital letters, GIG'EM.

This is, without a doubt, a thumbs-up situation for the Aggies, who were hunting for another guard that could take the program to the next stage after making it to the Round of 32 this past season.

Why Tyshawn Archie is Special

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Chandler Bing (7) moves past McNeese Cowboys guard Tyshawn Archie (8) during a first-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between McNeese and Vanderbilt at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Thursday, March 19, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-1 guard is a huge asset that can shoot the basketball at an elite level and is explosive on both ends of the floor. In the 2025-2026 season, Archie earned first-team All-Southland Conference recognition and helped the Cowboys win the conference tournament and compete hard in the NCAA Tournament.

In his last season with McNeese, he appeared in 33 games and started 23 times. He was second on the team and ninth in the league in scoring, and he had a ton of other notable achievements during his tenure. Archie ranked second in the SLC and 77th overall in steals and was also 9th in the SLC with 96 assists. He reached over 1,000 points when he took on SFA in the conference tournament and was also named to the Cayman Island Classic All-Tournament Team.

Before his time with McNesse, he played at Tulsa and learned and grew as a player, with his core skill set shining as his minutes increased. Archie is known to have great acceleration up and down the floor, which caught many coaches' eyes. He is one of those guards who thrive in transition and maneuver through traffic with ease. He is a great penetrator and will show off his three-point scoring.

From the field, the Houston native shot 43.3 percent and 36.9 percent from three, so that is definitely something the Aggies needed to add to their offense to improve the numbers from downtown. Getting 3-pointers fits McMillan's system, as ‘Bucky Ball’ is known to take a ton of them and knock them down as efficiently as possible. He’s great at working the perimeter and is not very hesitant in his decision-making, as evidenced by his ball-handling skills. He is not afraid of isolation situations and is great at reading defenses.

Another valuable part of his game that the Maroon and White are looking forward to having is his defensive presence, as he will try to swipe the ball and learn to excel under the half-court and full-court pressure the program is known for. He has great handwork and is a student of the game.

A&M got another bingo with No. 8.

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