3 Takeaways From No. 7 Texas A&M's Win Vs. Tarleton State

Aside from a loss in San Marcos a few weeks ago against Texas State, the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies have been a well-oiled machine in midweek games in the 2026 season.

However, Tuesday night against the Tarleton State Texans, it was a little closer than the 12th Man was likely hoping for ahead of a top 10 matchup that awaited the Maroon and White in this upcoming weekend against the No. 8 Auburn Tigers.

Nevertheless, Michael Earley's team was able to secure the 9-7 victory as they begin a five-game homestand that includes the Auburn series and next week's Tuesday night contest.

Takeaways From a Close Win

Texas A&M pitcher Clayton Freshcorn | 12thMan.com

Things Got Out of Hand Quickly and Suddenly

With a home run by Caden Sorrell in the beginning stages of the game and runs batted in by Travis Chestnut and Boston Kellner, the Aggies were on cruise control with a 3-0 lead at the end of the third inning.

Then came the top of the fourth inning, which saw Tarleton State get themselves on the board with back-to-back home runs and three additional runs scoring, giving Tarleton a 5-3 lead in the blink of an eye, a deficit that the Aggies eventually did overcome, but much later than the home crowd expected.

That sort of breakdown simply can't happen against a team like the Auburn Tigers, who took advantage of the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend on Sunday with a 14-4 win to take the series at home.

Welcome Back, Caden Sorrell

He wasn't injured, but with his performance in Gainesville last weekend that only saw him record one hit, he might as well have been.

Tuesday night saw a return to form for the power-hitting junior center fielder, as he crushed not one, but two home runs, with his second travelling nearly 450 feet.

Sorrell's power and consistency has been a huge component of A&M's success in the 2026 season, and knowing that that power is still alive and well this late in the season has to give Michael Earley and the rest of the Ags plenty of confidence heading into the final three conference series of the regular season.

Hero of the Day: Nico Partida

Not only did third baseman Nico Partida bat in three of A&M's last four runs in the game, but he also flashed some leather over at the "Hot Corner," making plays that would surely put a smile on Matt Chapman's face.

The Manvel, TX native smashed a two-run double into left center to score Sawyer Farr and Wesley Jordan and tie the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, and would add insurance in the eighth inning with a single to the opposite field, scoring Gavin Grahovac and giving the Aggies the 9-7 lead that they eventually won with.

Game 1 between Texas A&M and Auburn is set for Friday night at 7:00 PM from College Station.

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