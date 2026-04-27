3 Things We Learned in Texas A&M Baseball's Series Win vs. Florida

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies continued their success in conference play with a series win over the No. 21 Florida Gators in Gainesville, their first weekend series triumph in "The Swamp" since joining the SEC back in 2012.

Friday night saw the Gators get the best of the Aggies in a 9-2 beating, but Michael Earley's boys didn't let it faze them one bit in the following days, picking up wins of 8-4 and 5-1 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

As A&M now continues to build momentum as the regular season begins to come to a close, here are a few takeaways from A&M's victory in the "Sunshine State."

A Loss Was Necessary

Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Blake Binderup celebrates at home plate with Bear Harrison (16), Boston Kellner (6), and Nico Partida (2). | 12thMan.com

Completely contrary to last year, Texas A&M has been incredible in conference play in the 2026 season, with their win over Florida marking their fifth straight SEC series win on the year after dropping the first two.

Those series wins included back-to-back sweeps over Texas and LSU, and dating back to the series with Vanderbilt, the Aggies had been on a seven-game winning streak in SEC play before the Gators brought that to a halt Friday night in the series opener.

However, some may say that a loss was necessary for the Aggies to bring them back down to earth and give them a reminder that wins don't come easily in the SEC in any environment.

This doesn't slow down any momentum that A&M has, of course, and with Auburn, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State all that remain for the regular season, expect that ball to keep rolling.

There Are Multiple Freshmen of the Year Candidates in College Station

It should be a secret to nobody that Nico Partida and Jorian Wilson are special ballplayers this early on in their freshman years, and shortstop Boston Kellner has also shown that he belongs early in his collegiate career.

For the former two, that really showed in the latter two games of the weekend, especially for Wilson.

Game 2 saw both Partida and Wilson jack solo home runs in the contest, and Game 3 saw Wilson launch another solo shot to put both men at double-digit home runs in their first college seasons, easily putting them in the conversation for SEC Freshman of the Year.

Bear Harrison Still Has Some Pop

Catcher Bear Harrison has been hit or miss at the plate lately, and earlier in the season, he struggled to get pitches to go over the wall, but he has had no such issue as of late, especially not this weekend.

Games 2 and 3 also saw the Aggie backstop launch home runs, his seventh and eighth long ball of the campaign.

A hot start in mid-2025 saw Harrison catch the attention of the 12th Man, and though 2026 hasn't seen much consistency from the catcher, his bat has been red-hot as of late, and Michael Earley will definitely expect that more often, especially as the NCAA Tournament starts to come more into focus.

Texas A&M will host Tarleton State Tuesday night for their midweek matchup before welcoming the Auburn Tigers to College Station this weekend.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.