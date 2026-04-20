No. 10 Texas A&M Completes Second Straight SEC Sweep

No. 10 Texas A&M snatched their seventh straight conference win and second straight series sweep Sunday afternoon against the LSU Tigers at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge with a 5-2 victory.

The Ags wrapped up their scoring by the fifth inning and needed no additional run support for the remainder of the day against their other conference rivals.

Weston Moss started the game for A&M, going 4.1 innings, allowing three hits and striking out five, allowing reliever Gavin Lyons to take his seventh win of the season and remain undefeated on the mound.

Aggies Sweep Tigers in Baton Rouge

Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Blake Binderup celebrates at home plate with Bear Harrison (16), Boston Kellner (6), and Nico Partida (2). | 12thMan.com

Texas A&M started hitting like their bats were lit to explode in the opening stages of the game, with Caden Sorrell smashing a solo home run, his 18th of the year, in the first inning to put the Maroon and White on top early.

The second inning saw catcher Bear Harrison tally another RBI as his sacrifice fly scored Terrence Kiel II, the Aggie backstop's third run batted in on the weekend.

Friday night saw A&M second baseman Chris Hacopian take a nasty shot to the face, but it didn't seem to slow his production down any in the remainder of the weekend, especially with the two-run home run that he launched in the third inning of the game to put the Aggies up 4-0, and Gavin Grahovac recorded an RBI in his seventh straight game with a single that scored Harrison in the fourth inning.

LSU ended the shutout bid by plating a pair of runs in the eighth inning to put themselves on the board with an attempt at a comeback, but it was too little too late for Jay Johnson's squad, who suffered back-to-back sweeps for the first time since the 2021 season.

Now having surpassed their win total from last year en route to continuing what is now a six-game winning streak, the Maroon Goons now shift their focus to their midweek contest Tuesday back in College Station, where they will host the UTSA Roadrunners with a special start time of 3:00 PM before packing their bags for a weekend in Gainesville against the Florida Gators, who just dropped a series at home against the Auburn Tigers.

Top Performers

Gavin Grahovac: 2-5, RBI

Chris Hacopian: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI

Caden Sorrell: 1-4, HR, RBI

Weston Moss: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K, 80 pitches

Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th Runs Hits Errors No. 10 Texas A&M 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 6 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 7 1

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.