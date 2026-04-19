No. 10 Texas A&M Takes Opener vs. LSU Behind Jorian Wilson's Multi-Homer Night

It was another successful start to another rivalry weekend for the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies on the diamond in Baton Rouge Friday night as the team downed the LSU Tigers at Alex Box Stadium 10-4 to open up their three-game series.

Freshman Jorian Wilson was the fuel for Texas A&M all throughout the contest, smashing two home runs, bringing him up to nine on the year, and batting in four runs on the night.

Relief pitcher Gavin Lyons took his sixth win to remain undefeated in the 2026 season, and the Aggies now sit with a 10-5 conference record and 29-7 overall record, and a win on Saturday would allow them to match their win total from last year with plenty of action still left to go in the campaign.

Aggies Down Tigers in Baton Rouge

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | 12thMan.com

The Maroon and White got on the board first in the top of the third inning as Caden Sorrell grounded out to first, allowing Bear Harrison to score.

The score was followed up in the bottom of the fourth inning when LSU shortstop Steven Milam smashed a solo home run to left center to tie the game at one apiece.

A&M would then rattle off back-to-back three-run innings in the fifth and sixth frames, with Chris Hacopian batting in Harrison with a single to center field, and Jake Duer following it up with a two-run single, scoring Hacopian and Sorrell.

Inning number six saw Jorian Wilson send his first home run of the night into the left center bleachers, scoring Terrence Kiel II, and Gavin Grahovac followed up with a solo round tripper of his own to give A&M a 7-2 lead after six innings.

After Grahovac scored on a wild pitch to put the Aggies up 8-2, LSU would score two additional runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Wilson would respond with his second home run of the night, another two-run shot scoring Kiel II yet again, giving the Aggies the 10-4 lead, and a perfect ninth inning by Ethan Darden later, and A&M was still sitting at second place in the SEC.

Texas A&M starting pitcher Shane Sdao went 4.2 innings pitched, allowing six hits and two earned runs while also striking out four hitters on 74 pitches.

Gavin Lyons would score the win, however, with his 2.1 innings pitched, four hits allowed, and four strikeouts as well.

The two teams face off in Game 2 of the series Saturday at 4:30 PM in Baton Rouge.

Top Performers

Jorian Wilson: 2-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Gavin Grahovac: 2-6, HR, RBI

Shane Sdao: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K, 74 pitches

Gavin Lyons: 2.1 IP, W, 4 H, 2 R, 4 K, 39 pitches

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th Runs Hits Errors No. 10 Texas A&M 0 0 1 0 3 3 0 1 2 10 12 1 LSU 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 4 10 0

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