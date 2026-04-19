No. 10 Texas A&M Takes Opener vs. LSU Behind Jorian Wilson's Multi-Homer Night
It was another successful start to another rivalry weekend for the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies on the diamond in Baton Rouge Friday night as the team downed the LSU Tigers at Alex Box Stadium 10-4 to open up their three-game series.
Freshman Jorian Wilson was the fuel for Texas A&M all throughout the contest, smashing two home runs, bringing him up to nine on the year, and batting in four runs on the night.
Relief pitcher Gavin Lyons took his sixth win to remain undefeated in the 2026 season, and the Aggies now sit with a 10-5 conference record and 29-7 overall record, and a win on Saturday would allow them to match their win total from last year with plenty of action still left to go in the campaign.
Aggies Down Tigers in Baton Rouge
The Maroon and White got on the board first in the top of the third inning as Caden Sorrell grounded out to first, allowing Bear Harrison to score.
The score was followed up in the bottom of the fourth inning when LSU shortstop Steven Milam smashed a solo home run to left center to tie the game at one apiece.
A&M would then rattle off back-to-back three-run innings in the fifth and sixth frames, with Chris Hacopian batting in Harrison with a single to center field, and Jake Duer following it up with a two-run single, scoring Hacopian and Sorrell.
Inning number six saw Jorian Wilson send his first home run of the night into the left center bleachers, scoring Terrence Kiel II, and Gavin Grahovac followed up with a solo round tripper of his own to give A&M a 7-2 lead after six innings.
After Grahovac scored on a wild pitch to put the Aggies up 8-2, LSU would score two additional runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Wilson would respond with his second home run of the night, another two-run shot scoring Kiel II yet again, giving the Aggies the 10-4 lead, and a perfect ninth inning by Ethan Darden later, and A&M was still sitting at second place in the SEC.
Texas A&M starting pitcher Shane Sdao went 4.2 innings pitched, allowing six hits and two earned runs while also striking out four hitters on 74 pitches.
Gavin Lyons would score the win, however, with his 2.1 innings pitched, four hits allowed, and four strikeouts as well.
The two teams face off in Game 2 of the series Saturday at 4:30 PM in Baton Rouge.
Top Performers
Jorian Wilson: 2-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI
Gavin Grahovac: 2-6, HR, RBI
Shane Sdao: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K, 74 pitches
Gavin Lyons: 2.1 IP, W, 4 H, 2 R, 4 K, 39 pitches
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
7th
8th
9th
Runs
Hits
Errors
No. 10 Texas A&M
0
0
1
0
3
3
0
1
2
10
12
1
LSU
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
2
0
4
10
0
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03