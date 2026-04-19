No. 10 Texas A&M Takes Game 2 Vs. LSU Tigers Behind Aiden Sims' Gem

Two weeks after tossing a complete game shutout in a run rule-shortened affair against the Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas A&M starting pitcher Aiden Sims tossed another gem in Baton Rouge, resulting in a 7-2 win for the Aggies over the LSU Tigers Saturday.

In his seven innings on the bump, Sims allowed only three hits, two runs, two walks, and struck out six hitters with 105 pitches.

The righty out of Forney, TX strolled to his seventh win of the 2026 season, remaining undefeated in the process.

Sims, Grahovac Lead Aggies To Series Win Vs. LSU Tigers

Texas A&M first baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) receives high fives in the dugout. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies came out hot in the second inning of work, with freshman outfielder Jorian Wilson picking up where he left off after his two-homer night in the series opener Friday, slapping a single to score his fellow fish Nico Partida.

Catcher Bear Harrison would follow up with a two-run home run to give the Aggies a 3-0 lead after two innings of work.

LSU shortstop Steven Milam would homer for the second straight day in one of very few offensive highlights for Jay Johnson's crew to put the Tigers on the board in the bottom half of the second, but the Aggies were just getting started with their run support.

Also homering consecutively was A&M first baseman Gavin Grahovac, who sent his third homer in just as many games over the left field wall, and Jake Duer's sacrifice fly in the same inning would score Caden Sorrell to give the Ags a 5-1 lead.

Chris Hacopian's sac fly in the fifth also scored Sorrell to put the Aggies at six runs after five frames.

The Tigers would add another run on an RBI single by left fielder Chris Stanfield, but Grahovac would cap off the A&M win with a single of his own that scored Wilson, and just when the Tigers they would get a break after Sims was finally taken out, Clayton Freshcorn to deal two more innings of damage, allowing two hits, but no additional runs, and the Aggies took their sixth consecutive win in conference play.

Riding strong as one of the SEC's best teams, the Maroon and White will look to break out the brooms for their second straight sweep of the season when Game 3's first pitch flies at 1:00 PM.

Top Performers

Gavin Grahovac: 2-5, HR, 2 RBI

Jake Duer: 2-4, RBI

Caden Sorrell: 2-5, 2B, 2 R

Aiden Sims: 7.0 IP, W, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 K

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th Runs Hits Errors No. 10 Texas A&M 0 3 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 7 10 0 LSU 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 5 0

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