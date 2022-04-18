Texas A&M baseball is still finding its footing under new coach Jim Schlossnagle, but small victories can go a long way in what continues to be a rebuilding time for the program.

Sophomore Nathan Dettmer has been one of the pitchers Schlossnagle has depended on in weekend series. Dettmer was recognized this week after a tremendous outing at No. 10 Georgia on Thursday.

Dettmer was named SEC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The Aggie right-hander tallied career highs in innings pitched (8.0) and strikeouts (9), without yielding a walk in Texas A&M’s 8-1 win over the Bulldogs.

After A&M committed errors on the first two batters, allowing Georgia to score an unearned run with no outs in the bottom of the first, Dettmer cruised and didn't allow another run. Entering the weekend, the Bulldogs were on a tear as one the top-hitting teams in SEC games.

"Nathan did a nice job overcoming that," Schlossnagle said Thursday. "He was outstanding the rest of the game. Sticking the baseball with the wind blowing out allowed them to hit the ball on the ground. We made some nice plays behind him, but he was certainly the story of the night."

For the year, the San Antonio native is 3-2 with a 3.54 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings of work. Dettmer currently owns a 5.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio, ranking ninth in the SEC and 71st in the country. He also ranks seventh in the SEC and 60th nationally in fewest walks allowed per nine innings (1.68).

Dettmer is the second Aggies starter to take home Pitcher of the Week honors this season. Junior right-hander Micah Dallas did so for his outing against Penn in February.

The Aggies return to Olsen Field on Tuesday to face No. 19 Dallas Baptist. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

