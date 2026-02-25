Caden Sorrell Speaks on His Dominant Performance at the Plate vs. Lamar

After missing a large chunk of the 2025 season due to a hamstring injury, Caden Sorrell returned to the lineup and played the remaining games on Texas A&M's schedule. Despite the program's struggles, the Aggies' outfielder slashed an impressive .337 at the plate with a triple, five doubles, 12 home runs, and 32 RBIs.

Entering the 2026 college baseball season, Sorrell was expected to anchor the 3-spot in the Texas A&M lineup — and his performance last night backed it up. In the Aggies' 25-5 run-rule win over the Lamar Cardinals, Sorrell went 3-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, while driving in six runs.

Only eight games into the season, the Texas A&M outfielder has already recorded two multi-home run games. Sorrell met with the media after the win to discuss both his recent absence due to a hand injury and his dominant performance at the plate.

Sorrell Breaks Down His Recovery, Mindset, and the Aggies’ Approach at the Plate

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) dives safely into first base as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It felt good today," Sorrell said. "I mean a little sore, it kind of just feels like a little cut. It's not too bad. Injured it sliding into second, trying to grab around the base on Friday, and the dude landed on my hand...It feels good now, so we're in a good spot."

Sorrell was also asked if his brief absence from the lineup allowed him to mentally reset after two rough performances at the plate.

"Yeah, a little bit," Sorrell said. "I wasn't seeing the ball too great for two of those games, and then had those two games to kind of reset and refocus...Worked on a couple things in the cages with Earley and had a good day."

After speaking on his own performance, Sorrell was asked about the entire team's recent approach at the plate. The Aggies scored just three total runs through their first two matchups against Penn over the weekend, but they completed the sweep with a breakout 7-1 win. The offense looked even more dominant on Tuesday night with 18 total hits.

"We won the game on Saturday, you know the bats weren't really what we needed them to be," Sorrell said. "If we would have lost that game, it would have been on the offense completely. Pitchers did their job, gave up one run that game...We got to make sure we're doing our job and that was the message."

To close his postgame press conference, Sorrell talked about the appeal of playing at Globe Life Field against three different teams. Texas A&M meets Virginia Tech on Friday, then faces a tough back-to-back with UCLA on Saturday and Arizona State on Sunday.

"The level of competition is going to be up a little bit, which is good," Sorrell said. "Going to play the No. 1 team, which will be a lot of fun. I'm looking forward to that, and it will be fun to play in a big-league stadium."