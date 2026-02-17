Caden Sorrell Honored With Weekly Award After Stellar Opening Weekend Performance

It seems that the torch of power-hitting outfielder for the Texas A&M Aggies has been passed from the program's all-time home run leader Jace LaViolette over to junior Caden Sorrell.

After belting three home runs in the opening series against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles over the weekend, including two long balls on Opening Night, Sorrell was named the SEC Player of the Week for his powerful hitting display.

In addition to the tanks, Sorrell went 9-for-15 (.600) at the dish and also recorded 10 runs batted in, scored seven runs himself, walked once, and stole two bases.

Sorrell Named SEC Player of the Week

Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) singles in a run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The performance and awarding are on par with all of the preseason accolades the Highland Village, TX native received, such as the various All-American and All-SEC watchlists he was named to, alongside teammates Gavin Grahovac and Chris Hacopian.

The junior's 2025 season got off to a delayed start after an injury sidelined him for the first month and a half, but once he was back in the lineup, he was the same silver lining offense that he was for the Aggies during their 2024 College World Series run.

Sorrell boasted a .337 average with 12 home runs, 32 runs batted in, and 23 runs scored in the 26 games that he started, which included a walk-off home run onto the tracks in right field in the first game against the South Carolina Gamecocks and a pair of homers in a 9-3 win over the then-No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.

His freshman year in 2024 allowed him to burst on the scene in College Station in a big way, starting in 48 of the 62 games that he played in during the campaign, bringing along a .275 average with 11 home runs, 43 runs batted in, and 50 hits.

And should Sorrell decide that this season will be his final one in his collegiate career, he has plenty of MLB draft stock to his name, being ranked as high as No. 18 in a recent mock draft last December, potentially heading to the Cincinnati Reds, a team that could desperately use some firepower in their lineup.

And Sorrell still has plenty of time to increase that stock, especially after the impressive weekend he just put together, and can do so when the Aggies host their fellow A&M institution, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, in a midweek contest Tuesday night at 6:00 PM.