Texas A&M Receives Unfortunate Injury News on Star Outfielder

The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies have already had to go through their past three games without star transfer infielder Chris Hacopian, and the news got tougher for the Maroon and White Saturday morning.

It was announced that A&M's star outfielder Caden Sorrell had received stitches between his left thumb and index finger after being caught stealing during Friday night's win over the Penn Quakers and would likely miss the rest of the weekend.

Sorrell, who bats and throws left-handed, has cooled down dramatically at the plate since his red-hot start to the season, going 0-for-8 with five strikeouts across Tuesday's win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and last night's win over Penn.

Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13)

Sorrell showed why he was worthy of all of his preseason accolades when he opened up the 2026 season with three home runs in the first three games against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, including two on Opening Night, and was given SEC Player of the Week honors for his electric performance.

With the injury, Travis Chestnut will now start in center field for the Aggies for the remainder of the weekend, so the Maroon and White will still have plenty of speed in the outfield.

Unfortunately, Sorrell is no stranger to missing games due to injury, as he missed the first month and a half of action to start the 2025 season before finally debuting in the series opener against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Thankfully, this injury shouldn't require him to miss that much time.

Hacopian, the Aggie transfer from the Maryland Terrapins, has been out since the Sunday finale against Tennessee Tech with a lower back injury, which head coach Michael Earley said he's been taking "one day at a time."

"He's feeling a little better," Earley said Thursday. "It's one of those things where, you know, we have a sense of urgency to get him in there, but also, we have a long way to go. I just want to make sure that we don't have any setbacks. We just want to make sure he's good to go and healthy because we're going to need this guy and he really changes our team and can help us win a ton."

The Maroon and White will have to rely on the power that Gavin Grahovac, Boston Kellner, and Wesley Jordan bring to the lineup when they host Penn in the second game of their weekend series at 2:00 PM on Saturday.