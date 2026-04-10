City of College Station Trolls Jim Schlossnagle Ahead of Lone Star Showdown

655 days ago, then-Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle told the nation that he took the head coaching job at Texas A&M to never take another job again.

Those words would go on to live in infamy, as not even 24 hours later, Schlossnagle was announced as the head coach of the Texas Longhorns, and now he makes his return to Aggieland for the first time since that fateful press conference when the No. 2 Longhorns play a weekend series against the No. 18 Aggies.

Needless to say, the banter on social media is never-ending, and A&M fans have had steam coming out of their ears ever since the schedule came out, but even the City of College Station is getting in on the rivalry fun.

"Some Folks Make Sudden Exits"

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | 12thMan.com

In a post on their official Facebook page that was reposted on X by KBTX's Max Crawford, the City of College Station published a picture of TxDot road sign reading "Baseball and Family Weekend, Expect Delays," tying in with the series and the traditional Family Weekend that Texas A&M University once every semester.

However, the next sign read "Caution: Some Folks Make Sudden Exits," a direct jab at the controversial departure that Schlossnagle pulled off the day after the 2024 College World Series.

Schlossnagle, the Texas A&M head coach from 2022 to 2024, accrued a 135-62 record over his trio of years in College Station, leading the Aggies to the College World Series in 2022 and 2024, and is currently one of six active head coaches with over 1,000 Division I wins as a head coach.

The two teams faced off as SEC foes and since Schlossnagle's move last season in Austin, which saw the Burnt Orange sweep the Ags by a combined total of three runs, further twisting the dagger that the head coach stuck in the back of his former team.

The Longhorns thrived in their first season with Schloss at the helm, recording a 44-14 record and securing an NCAA Regional hosting at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, where they suffered an upset elimination (twice) at the hands of the UTSA Roadrunners.

As they currently sit, the Aggies are 25-7 on the year and looking to redeem their first midweek loss from this past Tuesday against the Texas State Bobcats, and the Longhorns are 27-5, fresh off a run ruling of the Incarnate Word Cardinals 16-4 Tuesday night.

Game 1 of the weekend series starts at 7:00 PM Friday night at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station.

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