From 2004 to 2012, Texas A&M and Texas participated in an all-sports rivalry series intended to amplify every athletic competition between the programs. It takes place over the academic calendar year, with each sport earning points for head-to-head results.

After Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC, the series was placed on leave. The rivalry resumed when the Longhorns joined the SEC, setting up regular head-to-head games and competitions again. The Aggies fell in the return, but they rebounded to bring the trophy back to College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M Brings Lone Star Showdown Trophy Back to Aggieland

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion returns a punt during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With 19 points to gain, the Lone Star Showdown is a race to 10 points. The all-sports competition awards one point for head-to-head results in each shared NCAA sport, or half a point for a tie or split series. For sports without head-to-head competition, the SEC tournament or championship results will be the determining factor.

While some sports are more popular, this helps give weight to every sport and every matchup. After falling short last year, the Aggies emerged victorious (11.5–7.5) for the 2025–26 academic calendar year.

Texas A&M grabbed an early 4–1 lead before the end of the fall semester, winning points for soccer and volleyball, as well as men’s and women’s cross country. The volleyball team was dominant, winning the NCAA championship over Kentucky and securing its first title in NCAA history.

However, the Aggies ended the semester with a football loss that cost them a chance at an SEC title. Things tightened up at the start of 2026, with multiple sports being split. The Longhorns earned 6.5 more points in the spring semester, while the Aggies added 5.5 to lead 9.5–7.5.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba pressures Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope during the second half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M was victorious in women’s tennis, women’s golf, baseball and men’s and women’s track. The women’s tennis team dominated and is set to make its third consecutive NCAA Women's Tennis Championship Final. The women’s golf team is also preparing for the NCAA Championship later this month.

Texas secured points in softball, men’s tennis, men’s golf, women’s basketball and men’s and women’s swimming and diving. For men’s basketball, the series was split 1–1, earning each school half a point.

With a half point needed and two points remaining, the Aggies needed to finish strong in the men’s and women’s track and field SEC Outdoor Championships. Texas A&M placed higher on both sides to secure its first victory in the SEC era and first since 2008–09.

Texas A&M vs. Texas Results by Sports

The Texas Longhorns set the play against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Head-to-Head Regular Season Sports Results

Soccer (1): 1–0 victory on Oct. 2 in College Station

1–0 victory on Oct. 2 in College Station Volleyball (1): 3–2 victory on Nov. 24 in College Station

3–2 victory on Nov. 24 in College Station Football (0): 27–17 loss on Nov. 28 in Austin

27–17 loss on Nov. 28 in Austin Men's Basketball (0.5): 74–70 victory on Jan. 17 in Austin

74–70 victory on Jan. 17 in Austin Women's Basketball (0): 80–35 loss on Jan. 18 in Austin

80–35 loss on Jan. 18 in Austin Women's Tennis (1): 4–3 victory on March 13 in College Station

4–3 victory on March 13 in College Station Men's Basketball (0): 76–70 loss on Feb. 28 in College Station

76–70 loss on Feb. 28 in College Station Men's Tennis (0): 4–2 loss on March 13 in Austin

4–2 loss on March 13 in Austin Softball (0): 8–9 loss, 2–3 loss, 9–7 victory on March 27–29 in Austin

8–9 loss, 2–3 loss, 9–7 victory on March 27–29 in Austin Baseball (1): 9–8 victory, 11–4 victory on April 10–11 in College Station

Took the lead in August and never looked back 👍 pic.twitter.com/VdyC2bldBH — Texas A&M Aggies 👍 (@12thMan) May 17, 2026

SEC Postseason Results for Non Head-to-Head Sports

Sport Texas A&M’s Position Texas’s Position Men’s Cross Country (1) No. 6 No. 7 Women’s Cross Country (1) No. 6 No. 13 Men’s Swim/Dive (0) No. 9 No. 1 Women’s Swim/Dive (0) No. 9 No. 1 Men’s Indoor Track and Field (1) No. 3 No. 9 Women’s Indoor Track and Field (1) No. 7 No. 11 Men’s Outdoor Track and Field (1) No. 4 No. 7 Women’s Outdoor Track and Field (1) No. 6 No. 10

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.