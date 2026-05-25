Texas A&M Baseball Tabbed to Host Regional in College Station

With the first weekend of the postseason nearly wrapped up for all of college baseball, it's nearly time for the annual selection show, where teams will learn their fate for the rest of the season.

For the Texas A&M Aggies though, the only thing they will be waiting to learn now is which schools will be traveling to College Station to take them on during the opening regional round.

Head coach Michael Earley and his squad have earned one of the highly coveted top 16 seeds, meaning they will be playing in front of the 12th man for at least the first weekend of the tournament.

How the Aggies Earned It

Texas A&M Aggies' Clayton Freshcorn (25) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 7-0. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies were the talk of college baseball last season, beginning the year as the preseason No. 1 team in the country before a rocky season caused them to miss the tournament entirely. Entering the 2026 season, it seemed like a critical year for the team, as there was now panic over if they had the right choice at head coach.

For Michael Earley, he was able those talks down, leading the Aggies to an 18-11 record, finishing third in the conference, including a weekend sweep over their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns. Their run started before that, though, sparked by a 21-2 non-conference record.

They were led by their star players, Gavin Grahovac and Caden Sorrell, who hit .344 and .341 on the season, respectively. Both players also finished the year as the top two in home runs, with Sorrell pacing the team with 23, and Grahovac close behind with 19.

On the mound is where the Aggies had their struggles, but they were able to keep pace using band-aid fixes and late bloomers who would help lead the charge. Aiden Sims, who is currently injured, was the only starter to finish with an ERA under four. Shane Sdao would lead the staff in strikeouts, with 79 on the year, while Ethan Freshcorn would lead the team in appearances out of the bullpen with 25.

What This Means Now

Texas A&M Aggies' Boston Kellner (6) fields a bouncing ground ball as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies will get to return home after the weekend stop in Hoover, Alabama for the SEC Tournament. For the time being, they will at least remain there until the end of the regional round, with the potential of staying there for even longer as well.

Earley and his squad will have to wait to see which teams they will be welcoming into town, and looking to defeat as they keep their postseason hopes alive.

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