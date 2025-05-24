Has Jace LaViolette Played His Final Game as a Texas A&M Aggie?
Not letting a broken hand get in the way, Jace LaViolette may have played his final game as a Texas A&M Aggie.
And what a career it was.
“The past 3 years have undoubtedly been the best 3 years of my life,” Jace said post-game. “I can’t speak enough about what this university has done for me not only as a baseball player but as a person.”
LaViolette became Texas A&M’s all-time home run leader earlier this season with his 59th career homer against Kentucky. That number now stands at 68, a record that should stand for years to come.
In 188 games wearing the maroon and white, Jace racked up 194 hits, 202 RBIs, 193 runs, and 122 wins — all while helping lead Texas A&M’s resurgence as a perennial baseball powerhouse.
A Katy, Texas native, Jace committed to A&M as the No. 7 overall player in the state and the top-ranked outfielder in his class.
Three years later, Jace leaves as arguably the greatest Aggie baseball player of all time.
“It’s hard to fathom that three years ago I came into college, and now I’m leaving a completely different person,” he said. “I can’t express enough what this university and these coaches have done for me.”
In ESPN’s latest MLB Draft projections, Jace was ranked the No. 12 overall prospect and projected to go ninth to the Cincinnati Reds.
Despite being a top MLB Draft prospect, he still put his future on the line just to suit up one more time with his brothers.
“To the 12th Man, I just want to say thank you,” Jace said, fighting back tears. “I can’t imagine baseball without it.”
The season may have fallen short of expectations, but one thing’s for certain: Jace LaViolette gave it his all. And he leaves College Station as an all-time great.