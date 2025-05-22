All Aggies

Kaeden Kent Gives Aggies Early Lead In Second Round Of SEC Tournament

The Aggies pulled ahead early against the Auburn Tigers.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Kaeden Kent (3) hits a two run home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
Once again, Texas A&M baseball is playing for its postseason life.

The Aggies started their SEC Tournament out on fire when they scored nine runs on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday. On Thursday, they looked to carry their success into their 11 a.m. matchup against Auburn.

Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Kaeden Kent (3) rounds the bases after hitting home run against the Tennessee Volunteers duri
Unline Wednesday’s matchup, it took the Aggies until the third inning to get on the board. When they did, it was in a big way. After a single out of freshman right fielder Terrence Kiel II and junior second baseman Ben Royo got beamed by a pitch, junior shortstop and 2024 postseason hero Kaeden Kent stepped up to the plate.

With a 2-2 count, Kent blistered a ball out to right-center field that landed in the standing-room only section.

The three-RBI knock marked the lefty’s 13th home run of the season and gave the Aggies a 3-0 lead.

Prior to the third inning, Auburn sophomore right-handed pitcher Cam Tilly had been dealing. When his day ended after three innings, he left the mound having recorded six strikeouts and two hits, both coming in that third inning.

Kent became a household name after he belted a walk-off grand slam to complete a comeback against LSU in 2024. The Aggies were down 12-7 heading into the ninth and came out on top, winning 15-12.

If A&M manages to hold onto its lead, it will go on to face LSU Friday at 8:30 p.m. The Aggies won their regular season series against the Bayou Bengals and will look to down them once again, likely without star center fielder Jace LaViolette after he sustained a hand injury against Auburn.

