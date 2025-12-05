Multiple Texas A&M Aggies Ranked in Top 100 Prospects for 2026 MLB Draft

Following the catastrophe that was the 2025 season for the Texas A&M Aggies, the team lost some core members to the MLB, including outfielder Jace LaViolette, shortstop Kaeden Kent, and starting pitcher Ryan Prager.

That being said, some other key pieces to the team were retained, and now that head coach Michael Earley has a year under his belt, and after some work in the transfer portal, the Maroon and White look set to finish what they started last year, when they started the preseason as the top-ranked team in the nation.

And for those aforementioned key pieces, their future after College Station is already looking bright.

Sorrell, Grahovac Amongst Four Aggies Ranked in MLB's Top 100 Draft Prospects for 2026

Thursday evening, the official MLB Pipeline X page posted the draft rankings for the 2026 MLB draft, ranking the top 100 prospects, which featured four Texas A&M ball players, including shortstop Chris Hacopian (No. 16), outfielder Caden Sorrell (No. 20), third baseman Gavin Grahovac (No. 26), and pitcher Shane Sdao (No. 45).

Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Hacopian, who transferred to the Aggies after two seasons with the Maryland Terrapins, has excelled offensively in his collegiate career thus far, batting an astonishing .375 as a sophomore last year to go along with 14 home runs and 61 runs batted in.

His freshman season was just as impressive, which saw him boast a .323 batting average with 15 homers and 42 runs batted in.

Sorrell contributed greatly to the Maroon and White after missing the first half of the season due to injury, batting .337, hitting in 32 runs and slapping 12 over the fence, which included a walk-off bomb in the series opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Highland Village, TX native recorded two multi-homer games over the course of 2025, the second game against the Tennessee Volunteers, and during a midweek game against the Lamar Cardinals.

Grahovac was also plagued by injury in 2025, as a shoulder injury only allowed him to take part in the first six games of the season before he was put on the shelf for the remainder of the campaign.

Before his injury, Grahovac hit two homers with six runs batted in, all while batting a measly .227.

His freshman year speaks for itself, however, as the infielder would post a .298 batting average while setting the A&M freshman record with 23 home runs on his way to his 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year award.

Sdao, a southpaw out of Montgomery, TX, redshirted 2025 after sitting out the entire season with an injury, a year after putting up a 5-1 record with a 2.96 earned run average and two saves in 20 appearances (five starts) while striking out 55 hitters.