Michael Earley Addresses Upcoming College Station Regional

After finding out where each team would be seeded and who was all in their regional, Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley shared his thoughts on the schools in the College Station Regional.

From his remarks, he appeared pleased to have the opportunity to play in his home ballpark and knows that the upcoming competition is not going to be a piece of cake.

“Really quality teams,” Earley said.

Drawing a ticket in this bracket included No. 2-seeded USC, No. 3-seeded Texas State, and No. 4-seeded Lamar. Two of those three programs have already played at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, which has made them familiar with some of the ins and outs of those teams, but also introduced some unknowns with the changes since the last time they played.

Matchups and Homefield

Outfielder Jorian Wilson (21) reacts after hitting a home run during Texas A&M baseball’s game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | David Moran-The Battalion

Earley knew that his roster had already seen two of the three teams in the regional and that there would be quality teams facing each other.

“We’ve played Lamar and Texas State,” Earley said. “Had a couple against Texas State. There is definitely some familiarity there. Definitely different on a Tuesday versus a weekend.”

Those remarks were based on when the Aggies faced off with the Cardinals and Bobcats, as the typical starting rotation doesn’t get the nod for Tuesday or Wednesday night battles but instead for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

So A&M’s starting pitchers haven’t faced the lineups those teams start top to bottom, which presents a different test than in the previous contests.

“It will be a different challenge just with different pitchers going for each team,” Earley said. “Obviously, really good teams that deserve to be there, and we are going to have our hands full. All of those teams are different. We’re a different team than we were then, and so are they. All tough teams.”

In terms of earning the honor to play again, the skipper was proud of the Aggies' position and credited the players and staff.

“It’s a lot of hard work by them and a lot of hard work by the staff and just getting us to this point and getting a regional back at our home park — It’s great,” Earley said. “It’s awesome. We are excited about it. We’ve had a really good season, and you get rewarded with a little bit. You get to play at home. We are fired up to be playing at home.”

With one of the biggest advantages of having a fanbase that creates an intimidating environment, Earley recognized the Maroon and White fans and how they would factor into facing their opponents.

“Us and only a few other places that your fanbase and crowd can give you an edge if you use it the right way and the other team doesn't handle it the right way, now how they handle it is going to be up to them. We have the experience of not trying to do too much when the crowd is really into it. We have done a really good job at that. Playing at our place and maybe one or two others to me is always an advantage. That's why we want to play here.”

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