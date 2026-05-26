Here’s What Happened Last Time Texas A&M Baseball Took on Lamar

Postseason baseball is finally here.

It doesn’t matter what happened in the past because it is all in front, but looking back at the contest between Texas A&M and Lamar, it was a dominant performance in a mid-week affair that was all head coach Michael Earley’s team showing off their electric offense that can quickly create a game that is too difficult to climb back into for an opponent.

When that game between the Aggies and Cardinals occurred, it was all gas and no breaks, as 12 runs were tallied in the fourth inning, which is not typically the norm, with the final score being 25-5.

All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies' Gavin Grahovac (9) prays before Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was not one Lamar pitcher who could pitch more than 1.1 innings, which ultimately points to A&M exposing the pitching staff's weakness and demonstrating its ability to control the game, with all but the third inning having at least one run scored.

The Cardinals pitcher who got the nod to start the game was Gage Burdick, who tossed 0.2 innings before handing it over to six other pitchers to try to contain the game. Burdick was charged with the loss, and the Aggies' win was earned by Gavin Lyons.

The right-handed pitcher Lyons threw four innings, allowing three runs on three hits, with three strikeouts and a walk.

For the Maroon and White, there were 11 players who gathered at least one hit, and there were eight stars who had one or more RBIs.

Taking control and leading the way in the RBI category was Caden Sorrell, who registered six RBIs in his five plate appearances. There were three hits he crushed, with five teammates recording at least two hits, including Terrence Kiel, Nico Partida, Jake Duer, Travis Chestnut and Sawyer Farr.

Altogether, there were 34 at-bats for A&M with 18 hits recorded, 14 walks, and only six strikeouts.

Lamar had 31 at-bats and found a way to post nine hits and draw four walks. Leading the way at the plate for their offense was Beau Durbin, who logged two hits and an RBI with his teammate, Kevin Duran, also recording two hits to go along with two RBIs.

Two other notable contributors in that outing were Brayden Evans and Ayden Sunday, who both added a hit and an RBI to the books.

Another significant area that jumped out was the fielding for both programs. A&M had two errors, and Lamar had three of its own, so that might be something to keep in mind coming up.

A&M and Lamar square off again in the 2026 NCAA College Station Regional on Friday, May 29, at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network and ESPN+.

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