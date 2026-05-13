How Texas A&M Will Replace Aiden Sims Against Mississippi State

Entering the final weekend of the 2026 regular season, No. 10 Texas A&M baseball will host No. 13 Mississippi State, with a 37-12 overall record, 16-10 in Southeastern Conference play.

After prevailing over five-straight conference opponents, the Aggies climbed as high as No. 7 in D1 Baseball Rankings and are currently tied for second place in the SEC. But after dropping back-to-back contests to then-No. 8 Auburn and then-No. 20 Ole Miss, A&M needs one more series victory to secure a top-eight national seed.

The Maroon and White face a shorthanded roster, with junior second baseman Chris Hacopian continuing to recover from an altercation earlier this season, while freshman third baseman Nico Partida and freshman shortstop Boston Kellner are out due to injury.

At a pivotal moment in A&M’s season, another key player joins the Aggies’ list of inactives.

RHP Aiden Sims Will Not Pitch Against No. 13 Mississippi State

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) and right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) embrace after a home run by Grahovac against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha, | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, May 13, head coach Michael Earley told the media that sophomore right-handed pitcher Aiden Sims will not pitch against No. 13 Mississippi State.

“He’s had some tightness, and he needs some rest,” Earley said. “… We need to make sure he’s ready to go for the long haul.”

Sims has thrown 68 innings for the Aggies this season, starting in each of their nine SEC series to secure a record of 8-1. The Forney, Texas native leads A&M with 73 strikeouts, allowing only 29 earned runs for a 3.84 ERA.

The Aggies will turn to senior left-handed pitcher Ethan Darden in Game 1, with the following pair of starting pitchers to be announced.

With Sims sidelined, A&M’s margin for error on the mound narrows considerably. Whether junior RHP Weston Moss steps into a larger starting role or redshirt junior LHP Shane Sdao delivers extended relief innings, the Aggies will need an experienced arm to stabilize the back half of the weekend.

To match the Bulldogs’ firepower, the Fightin’ Farmers will need a strong start from Darden and Sdao in Game 1.

Darden started on the mound against Ole Miss on May 8, allowing only a pair of hits and earned runs over the course of two innings, before handing the ball to Sdao, who stabilized the game with 4.1 innings of relief, securing five strikeouts and allowing only four hits and a pair of earned runs. The Friday night duo can handle Game 1, but without Sims, the biggest question becomes how A&M pieces together the rest of the weekend rotation.

Sophomore RHP Gavin Lyons serves as a reliable reliever against SEC opponents, delivering 44 strikeouts through 57 frames for a 4.24 ERA.

Junior LHP Hunter Bond has emerged as of late with back-to-back showings against Prairie View A&M and Ole Miss, claiming seven strikeouts over the course of a combined 5.1 scoreless innings.

And as always, junior RHP Clayton Freshcorn works as the Aggies’ closer with a 2.27 ERA, allowing only 10 earned runs through 39.2 frames for a total of 11 saves.

While Sims’ absence removes one of A&M’s most dependable arms, it also presents an opportunity for the Aggies’ pitching staff to prove itself at one of the most important points of the season.

With national seeding and postseason momentum on the line, how Earley pieces together this weekend’s rotation may reveal whether A&M is equipped for the road ahead or destined for an early exit.

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