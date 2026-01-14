Michael Earley Explains Offseason Changes For Texas A&M Baseball

The Texas A&M Aggies open up their 2026 season in just under one month when they host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles for a weekend series at Blue Bell Park in College Station, their second season under head coach Michael Earley.

Looking to avoid the tragedy that was the 2025 season, Earley made plenty of changes to the A&M staff, such as hiring former A&M and MLB player Cliff Pennington, as well as a new strength and conditioning coach in Nate Friedman.

Earley will also have to navigate departures amidst his staff, as hitting coach Caleb Longley recently resigned after a contract dispute with the university, and Earley inserted himself into the role, which he held with the Aggies before taking over head coaching duties.

Changes Still To Come For Texas A&M Baseball?

Monday afternoon, the head coach sat with the media on the first day of practice to talk about the changes he made in the offseason and changes that were expected to be made, starting with him resuming his hitting coach role.

Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I took over the hitting this fall. That was part of one of the changes that I made," Earley said. "From a hitting standpoint, nothing has changed or will change in the cage, and they only that changed was me stepping back into like I had done in the past."

Earley cited this as a big reason for Cliff Pennington's hiring, allowing him to fulfill his duties as a head coach and hitting coach more efficiently.

"It's a huge reason why I brought Cliff to take things like base running off my plate so that I could fully focus my time on running the team and the organization and the hitting in the offense," said the head coach. "So, from a baseball standpoint, we're in good shape."

Earley also touched on Caleb Longley's resignation and the opportunity it opened up for another member of the coaching staff.

"Yeah, he (Longley) just made a decision to fully focus on his business, and we wish him nothing but the best," Earley said. "He worked his tail off here and was awesome and I'll still continue to be close with him, but other than that, we'll elevate."

"As of right now, the plan is to elevate Troy Claunch. I'm still evaluating that, but it's going to have to happen quick, and that is probably the direction we're going to move."

Claunch, a member of Texas A&M's 2022 College World Series team, enters his second season on the staff after spending the 2025 season as a graduate assistant, now taking on this season as the Director of Hitting and Catching Development.

"He's a superstar coach in the making. I think he is fully capable," Earley added about the former player.