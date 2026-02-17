Michael Earley Pleased With Season-Opening Sweep of Tennessee Tech

Baseball officially returned to College Station over the weekend as the Texas A&M Aggies hosted the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles for a three-game series. With a 7-1 win over the Golden Eagles on Sunday afternoon, the Aggies completed their first sweep of the 2026 season.

It was a weekend loaded with offense for Texas A&M. After a 15-6 win on Friday, the Aggies only improved their offensive production with a run-ruling 23-bomb on Saturday. Wesley Jordan, Caden Sorrell, and Boston Kellner were standouts at the plate as they all hit over .500 on the weekend. Sorrell was especially stunning in College Station as he ended the series with team highs in both hits (9), home runs (3), and runs batted in (10).

After the win on Sunday, head coach of the baseball program, Michael Earley, met with the media to discuss the Aggies' solid start to the 2026 campaign. While the Aggies were certainly impressive at the plate in their first three contests, Earley keyed in on both the competitive nature of his pitching staff and the fight he saw from the ballclub overall.

Built to Win in Every Phase

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) drives in a run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

To begin his postgame press conference on Sunday, Earley was asked about what he took away from Aiden Sims' performance on the mound for the Aggies. The right-handed starting pitcher looked stellar against the Golden Eagles with 6.0 innings pitched, one hit, one earned run, two walks, and seven strikeouts.

"I thought he did a nice job," Earley said. "There was somewhere in the middle, a little shaky, but he competed and got outs and found it...That's what he's been doing all year, he's actually been better than that in practice, but I always judge pitchers on when it's not perfect for them. Maybe you walk a guy, maybe you miss a pitch, you get back in it. That's the definition of competing and pitching."

After talking positively about Clayton Freshcorn's first appearance on the mound this season, the head coach was then asked about what he took away from the sweep.

"No. 1, we competed," Earley told the media. "We wanna be a gritty baseball team...I really liked our plate discipline and how we swung the bats. We want to be able to win in any condition...We just want to be a complete team. We stole some bases today, guys did a nice job."

When asked about Chris Hacopian's absence on Sunday, Earley responded by saying that the Maryland transfer wasn't feeling well before the game. He added that it was nothing serious and they would reevaluate him on Tuesday.

Recommended Articles