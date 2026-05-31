Texas A&M Starting Pitchers and Lineup for Regional Final

With a win over Texas State on Saturday, May 30, head coach Michael Earley and Texas A&M baseball took full control of the College Station Regional, securing a 2-0 postseason record to advance to the Regional Final on Sunday night.

The Aggies routed the Bobcats, 17-2, on the back of right-handed pitcher Weston Moss, who reported 10 strikeouts over the course of 7.1 innings, allowing only a pair of earned runs.

On the verge of a Super Regional birth, A&M awaits the winner of Game 5’s elimination contest between USC and Texas State. After an outstanding performance from Moss, who will the Aggies send to the mound for Game 6?

No Aiden Sims, No Problem

Texas A&M pitcher Aiden Sims on the mound. | Texas A&M Athletics

Following Saturday night’s victory, Earley announced to the media that right-handed pitcher Aiden Sims would not pitch for the remainder of A&M’s postseason campaign.

“Aiden will be out for the rest of the year,” Earley said in a postgame press conference on May 30. “He was good on Thursday. He was fine on Friday. It’s just not there, and in the best interest of the kid, he’s not going to pitch. That was not the case early on … he was throwing off the mound; it just got to that point where it was not right to throw him out there. He was a warrior this season. He was a huge part of why we’re in this position. He did his job. It’s just not the right thing for him to go out there and throw.”

With help from left-handed pitchers Cole Hubert and Hunter Vincent, Moss led the Aggies to victory on Saturday night, leaving an array of options for A&M’s Regional Final. But without Sims, who will emerge as a leader in the Aggie bullpen?

Left-handed pitcher Ethan Darden is the only member of A&M’s weekend rotation who has yet to make an appearance in the College Station Regional. The Clemson transfer pitched a single inning against Auburn in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, allowing five hits and four earned runs.

With Darden as a likely starter, left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao and right-handed pitchers Gavin Lyons and Clayton Freshcorn serve as viable options for relief.

All Hands on Deck

Texas A&M Aggies sing the War Hymm after the inaugural First Pitch scrimmage on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. | Micah Richter-The Battalion

Against the Bobcats, A&M passed the baton on offense, with 16 different Aggies making an appearance in the batter’s box.

Aside from Earley’s standard roster, A&M turned to Blake Binderup, Sawyer Farr, Wesley Jordan, Travis Chestnut, Sam Erickson, Zane Becker and Terrence Kiel II for contributions on both offense and defense.

With a chance to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals, A&M will most likely start Game 6 with its go-to lineup that features Gavin Grahovac at first base, Ben Royo at second, Boston Kellner at shortstop, Nico Partida at third and Bear Harrison behind home plate.

In the outfield, Caden Sorrell commands center field, with Jake Duer and Jorian Wilson on either side in left and right field.

If the Aggies take a commanding lead in the early innings of the Regional Final, the 12th Man shouldn’t be surprised if Earley rearranges his lineup, giving valuable postseason experience to A&M’s up-and-coming stars. But for now, the Aggies will rely on valuable arms and veteran leadership to lead A&M to its first Super Regional birth since 2024.

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