Texas A&M Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Staying or Leaving, Who's Been Added

The Texas A&M Aggies saw their season end in heartbreak over the weekend, as they were eliminated from their own regional by the USC Trojans in College Station.

For head coach Michael Earley, though, there is no time to dwell on the result at the end of the season as the transfer portal opened on June 1. For the Aggies, they will be tasked with reloading in critical areas.

It won't be all additions either, as there are bound to be departures from the program as well. Here is your one-stop shop for every addition and departure via the transfer portal for the Aggies after the 2026 season.

Texas A&M 2026 Season Recap

Texas A&M Aggies' Gavin Grahovac (9) prays before Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies started off the season red hot, looking like they were finally becoming the team that many expected them to be last season. They went 23-4 in non-conference play and were playing some of their best baseball as conference play began.

Once SEC play started, though, the Aggies started to show signs of struggle, dropping their first two weekend series of the season to the Oklahoma Sooners and the Georgia Bulldogs. They would immediately respond, winning their next five series, including weekend sweeps over Missouri, LSU, and their bitter rivals in the Longhorns.

With only three weekends left in the season, Earley and his squad looked to be in control of their own destiny, but they would lose two of those final series, including one to Auburn and one to Ole Miss. Still fighting for a top-eight seed in postseason play, the Aggies needed a deep run in the conference tournament, but would be eliminated after their first game.

Nonetheless, they would earn a top 16 seed and get to begin postseason play at home, but unfortunately for them, they would be without their ace, Aiden Sims, who would be out the rest of the season with an injury. Already limited on pitchers, that would be the Kryptonite for the final weekend, and the Aggies would be eliminated in a trivial game seven in front of the home crowd.

All Incoming Transfers to Texas A&M

June 2: TCU infielder Jack Bell announced he would be transferring to Texas A&M with two years of eligibility remaining.

Player Position Previous

School Eligibility

Remaining Jack Bell 2B/SS/3B TCU 2

All Departures From Texas A&M via the Transfer Portal

Texas A&M MLB Draft Declarations

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