No. 18 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns, Game 1: Box Score, Live Updates

There comes a time in every student's life where they must prove their skills against the very person that they once learned from, and for Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley, that comes this weekend when he leads the Aggies in a weekend series against the Texas Longhorns and head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

The Aggies will look to rebound after suffering their first midweek loss of the season against the Texas State Bobcats Tuesday night, while the Longhorns defeated Incarnate Word soundly in seven innings by a score of 16-4.

Of course, the big story of the weekend is Schlossnagle's return to Aggieland in his first appearance after his shocking departure in June of 2024.

Lone Star Showdown in Aggieland

Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As every A&M baseball fan painfully remembers, right after the Aggies fell short in the 2024 College World Series to the Tennessee Volunteers, Schlossnagle vehemently denied being the replacement for the vacant Texas Longhorns head coach in a postgame press conference, going as far to saying that he "took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again."

Sure enough, not even 24 hours later, the rumors proved to be true, and Schlossnagle was announced as the new head coach in Austin, leaving the 12th Man heartbroken and betrayed.

Last year's series in Austin saw Schloss and the Horns sweep the Maroon and White in their first series against each other, further adding salt to the wound.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM, with Shane Sdao and Ruger Riojas toeing the rubber for Texas A&M and Texas, respectively.

Follow below for the box score and a game log as the game progresses.

Box Score

1st Runs Hits Errors No. 2 Texas 0 0 0 0 No. 18 Texas A&M 0 0 0

Game Log

Top 1st

(Shane Sdao pitching for Texas A&M.)

Ethan Mendoza flew out to right.

Carson Tinney walked.

Aiden Robbins struck out swinging.

Anthony Pack Jr. struck out swinging.