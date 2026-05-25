Was Texas A&M Baseball Snubbed By the Committee For A Top-8 Seed?

The regular season is done, and the first weekend of postseason play is in the book as conference tournaments wrap up. Now, many teams around the country know what their first weekend of postseason play will look like, and where they will have to travel to

The Texas A&M Aggies, however, have been announced as the No. 12 seed, meaning they will host a regional in College Station this upcoming weekend.

Because they weren't listed among the top eight seeds, however, if the Aggies win their regional, they may have to go on the road for a super regional. Looking at their body of work, did the committee get that right?

Should the Aggies Have Been A Higher Seed?

Texas A&M Aggies' Gavin Grahovac (9) prays before the Auburn Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies had quite the turnaround on their season this year, flipping the script after failing to meet expectations last year. That resulted in head coach Michael Earley's squad finishing third in the conference standings, with an argument to be made they could have finished second if they were able to play the third game of the series against their bitter rivals the Texas Longhorns.

According to PearRatings, which does a composite score using the ranking systems (TSR, RPI, RQI, and Elo), the Aggies come in as the No. 7 team in the country, which would have placed them in the top eight.

Taking just straight RPI, the Aggies come in as the No. 14 team in the country, a far cry from being one of those top seeds. The one thing mainly holding them back it seemed, was their non-conference strength of schedule, where despite going 21-2, it was 211th in the country.

Theres no guarantee being a top eight seed would get them to Omaha, and while home field advantage may have been nice, this seems to be the correct decision by the committee.

What This Means For the Rest of the Season

Texas A&M Aggies' Jake Duer (3) fields a bouncing ground ball as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies will start the tournament at home, getting to open up their run in front of the 12th Man. It's one of the perks for the team, and they will host Lamar, Texas State, and USC in front of their home crowd

If the Aggies win their region, and the No. 5 seed, wins theirs, the Aggies will be traveling to North Carolina take on the Tar Heels

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