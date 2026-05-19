Texas A&M Maintains Postseason Positioning as SEC Schedule Comes to a Close
No. 10 Texas A&M baseball ended its regular season campaign in a back-and-forth brawl against then-No. 13 Mississippi State on Saturday, May 16.
Despite a shorthanded roster, the Aggies fought back from a pair of one-run deficits to end their Southeastern Conference schedule in winning fashion.
Head coach Michael Earley’s squad held onto a late 7-6 lead to defeat the Bulldogs and claim its sixth SEC series victory, finishing the season with a conference record of 18-11.
“It shows who we are,” Earley said after the win on May 16. “We’re going to play good, we’re going to play bad, but we’ve done a really good job of being resilient and getting back out there … it’s always pretty sweet when you lose Game 1 and win two back-to-back against a really good team.”
Going into the weekend’s contest, the Aggies needed to win at least 2-of-3 games to compete for a top-eight national seed. But with the regular season in the rear view mirror, how exactly did the final regular season standings play out?
Texas A&M Holds Steady at No. 10 After Defeating Mississippi State
Although the Aggies didn’t upgrade their weekly standing, they accomplished something just as important at this time of year — not downgrading.
“In my opinion, there’s no doubt that we’re a national seed,” Earley said. “Our body of work speaks for itself. Our quality of wins … we’ve done it on the road, we’ve done it at home, we’re about to be at full health … our resilience is something that you can’t overlook … there’s no question in my mind that we deserve to be a top eight.”
A&M remains at No. 10 overall, sandwiched between No. 9 West Virginia and No. 11 Florida State, joining No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Auburn as representatives of the SEC atop college baseball.
With the series victory over the Bulldogs, the Aggies secured a double bye in the SEC Tournament as the conference’s 3-seed.
“You get more rest, you get time … we need that,” Earley said. “We need to take a couple days … I think the mental reset of it is big … it means a lot, you want to win … when you win, you catch a vibe, and that’s the kind of stuff you have to do at this point in the season.”
A&M awaits a first-round contest between Oklahoma and LSU, with the winner facing Auburn in the second round. Whichever team prevails from the two-game slate will challenge the Aggies in the Quarterfinals on Friday, April 22, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.
Only a week later, the NCAA postseason will arrive. A&M will welcome a trio of competitors to Blue Bell Park for the Bryan-College Station Regional on May 29, marking its third time hosting a regional tournament over the past five years. But before the road to Omaha officially begins, one final regular-season ranking helps define the postseason landscape.
Here is the updated top 25, per D1 Baseball:
1) UCLA
2) North Carolina
3) Georgia Tech
4) Georgia
5) Texas
6) Auburn
7) Oregon State
8) Southern Miss
9) West Virginia
10) Texas A&M
11) Florida State
12) Arkansas
13) Kansas
14) Oregon
15) Alabama
16) Mississippi State
17) Ole Miss
18) Florida
19) Oklahoma State
20) Nebraska
21) Arizona State
22) Cincinnati
23) Tennessee
24) Coastal Carolina
25) USC
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Born and raised in Aggieland, Trey Bohne is a homegrown journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. He is a junior communications major, minoring in Journalism at Texas A&M University. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, softball, track, tennis, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer. Across both of his writing platforms, Trey constantly asks the age-old question: how does this affect Lebron’s legacy?Follow 1treybohne