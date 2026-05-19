Texas A&M Maintains Postseason Positioning as SEC Schedule Comes to a Close

No. 10 Texas A&M baseball ended its regular season campaign in a back-and-forth brawl against then-No. 13 Mississippi State on Saturday, May 16.

Despite a shorthanded roster, the Aggies fought back from a pair of one-run deficits to end their Southeastern Conference schedule in winning fashion.

Head coach Michael Earley’s squad held onto a late 7-6 lead to defeat the Bulldogs and claim its sixth SEC series victory, finishing the season with a conference record of 18-11.

“It shows who we are,” Earley said after the win on May 16. “We’re going to play good, we’re going to play bad, but we’ve done a really good job of being resilient and getting back out there … it’s always pretty sweet when you lose Game 1 and win two back-to-back against a really good team.”

Going into the weekend’s contest, the Aggies needed to win at least 2-of-3 games to compete for a top-eight national seed. But with the regular season in the rear view mirror, how exactly did the final regular season standings play out?

Texas A&M Holds Steady at No. 10 After Defeating Mississippi State

Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies center fielder Travis Chestnut (4) congratulates teammates after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Although the Aggies didn’t upgrade their weekly standing, they accomplished something just as important at this time of year — not downgrading.

“In my opinion, there’s no doubt that we’re a national seed,” Earley said. “Our body of work speaks for itself. Our quality of wins … we’ve done it on the road, we’ve done it at home, we’re about to be at full health … our resilience is something that you can’t overlook … there’s no question in my mind that we deserve to be a top eight.”

A&M remains at No. 10 overall, sandwiched between No. 9 West Virginia and No. 11 Florida State, joining No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Auburn as representatives of the SEC atop college baseball.

With the series victory over the Bulldogs, the Aggies secured a double bye in the SEC Tournament as the conference’s 3-seed.

“You get more rest, you get time … we need that,” Earley said. “We need to take a couple days … I think the mental reset of it is big … it means a lot, you want to win … when you win, you catch a vibe, and that’s the kind of stuff you have to do at this point in the season.”

A&M awaits a first-round contest between Oklahoma and LSU, with the winner facing Auburn in the second round. Whichever team prevails from the two-game slate will challenge the Aggies in the Quarterfinals on Friday, April 22, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

Only a week later, the NCAA postseason will arrive. A&M will welcome a trio of competitors to Blue Bell Park for the Bryan-College Station Regional on May 29, marking its third time hosting a regional tournament over the past five years. But before the road to Omaha officially begins, one final regular-season ranking helps define the postseason landscape.

Here is the updated top 25, per D1 Baseball: 1) UCLA 2) North Carolina 3) Georgia Tech 4) Georgia 5) Texas 6) Auburn 7) Oregon State 8) Southern Miss 9) West Virginia 10) Texas A&M 11) Florida State 12) Arkansas 13) Kansas 14) Oregon 15) Alabama 16) Mississippi State 17) Ole Miss 18) Florida 19) Oklahoma State 20) Nebraska 21) Arizona State 22) Cincinnati 23) Tennessee 24) Coastal Carolina 25) USC

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.