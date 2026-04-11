No. 18 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns, Game 2: Box Score, Game Log
Game 1 was about revenge, Game 2 is about downright proving they are the better team for the Texas A&M Aggies when they take on the No. 2 Texas Longhorns Saturday at Blue Bell Park in College Station.
In Jim Schlossnagle's first game back in College Station since his shocking departure nearly two years ago, the Aggies came out Friday night and endured a back-and-forth battle with their rivals that saw each team trade blows until the end, resulting in a 9-8 win for the Maroon and White.
A win Saturday would give them the series, which would result in Texas' first series loss of the 2026 season.
Lone Star Showdown, Round 2
In a slight switch in the pitching staff, Aiden Sims is expected to start the Saturday contest, with Michael Earley's starter for Sunday still a big question mark.
Here is the starting nine for Michael Earley for Game 2 on the weekend:
The first pitch is scheduled for 2:00 PM, and be sure to return here for updates on the box score and a game log going at-bat by at-bat with all the action in real time from College Station.
Follow below for live updates on the box score and game log as the game progresses.
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Box Score
1st
Runs
Hits
Errors
No. 2 Texas
No. 18 Texas A&M
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03