No. 18 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns, Game 2: Box Score, Game Log

Game 1 was about revenge, Game 2 is about downright proving they are the better team for the Texas A&M Aggies when they take on the No. 2 Texas Longhorns Saturday at Blue Bell Park in College Station.

In Jim Schlossnagle's first game back in College Station since his shocking departure nearly two years ago, the Aggies came out Friday night and endured a back-and-forth battle with their rivals that saw each team trade blows until the end, resulting in a 9-8 win for the Maroon and White.

A win Saturday would give them the series, which would result in Texas' first series loss of the 2026 season.

Lone Star Showdown, Round 2

Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) slides into second base with a double. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

In a slight switch in the pitching staff, Aiden Sims is expected to start the Saturday contest, with Michael Earley's starter for Sunday still a big question mark.

Here is the starting nine for Michael Earley for Game 2 on the weekend:

Nothing new in Michael Earley's lineup for Game 2 as the No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies host the No. 2 Texas Longhorns:



Gavin Grahovac, 1B

Caden Sorrell, CF

Chris Hacopian, 2B

Jake Duer, DH

Nico Partida, 3B

Terrence Kiel II, LF

Jorian Wilson, RF

Bear Harrison, C

Boston Kellner,… — Aaron Raley (@AJRaley03) April 11, 2026

The first pitch is scheduled for 2:00 PM, and be sure to return here for updates on the box score and a game log going at-bat by at-bat with all the action in real time from College Station.

Follow below for live updates on the box score and game log as the game progresses.

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Box Score