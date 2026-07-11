Each Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Player Drafted in Day 1 of the 2026 MLB Draft

As college baseball takes its annual hiatus, the best players get ready to take their skills to the next level in the Major League Baseball draft.

All 30 MLB teams take turns scouting the nation's best amateurs from both high school and college, sorting through and selecting who they believe could be the next Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge or Paul Skenes.

And there's a good chance that the name of a Texas A&M ballplayer could cross the desk of the front office management for many of these teams, as the Aggies were full of professional-level talent on the diamond in the 2026 season, and now it's time for them to make their names for themselves in the big leagues.

With UCLA infielder Roch Cholowsky being taken first overall by the Chicago White Sox, the

Follow below for a full rundown of each Texas A&M player drafted in Day 1 of the draft, along with how they would fit in with the team that drafted them whenever they do get the call up.

Every Texas A&M Player Drafted in the 2026 MLB Draft

Texas A&M's Chris Hacopian | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chris Hacopian, Round 1, Pick 11, Washington Nationals

Step aside, Braden Montgomery. There's a new highest drafted Aggie of all-time.

The A&M second baseman was selected 11th overall by the Washington Nationals, one spot above the recently debuted Montgomery, who was drafted 12th overall by the Boston Red Sox in 2024.

The Nationals currently sit just above .500 and fourth in the National League East, seven games behind the leading Atlanta Braves.

CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. currently man the middle infield for Washington, and right fielder James Wood's bat currently has him with the sixth most homers in the league as of today, and should they all still be in the nation's capital when Hacopian makes it to the big times, Hacopian's own defensive prowess and red-hot bat will be nothing but an asset for the 2019 World Series champions.