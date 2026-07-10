The 3 Games That Could Define Texas A&M's 2026 Season

Texas A&M's 2026 campaign is proof that scheduling in the Southeastern Conference is the hardest gauntlet in college football, and the Aggies have very little room for error. Many of their conference opponents are some of the best teams in the country, and when you give them even an inch, for instance, maybe an interception, they will without a doubt take a mile.

For the majority of the upcoming season, the Fightin' Farmers should come out untouched, with a maximum of one loss before the final stretch. When they enter November, though, is when it becomes dicey, and taking a loss to many of these teams means they may see neither the SEC championship nor the playoffs.

The 12th Man can only hope that this brutal schedule given to Texas A&M reflects how good their favorite football team is. For now, November looks extremely daunting, and these three opponents in the final month of the season will determine whether the Aggies have as much success as they did in 2025.

November 14: Tennessee at Kyle Field

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jake Merklinger (12) scrambles with the ball against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the time that Texas A&M returns home to Kyle Field, Alabama will already have decided the margin of error for the month of November. Tennessee is not a team that you want to bet your season against. Under head coach Josh Heupel, the Volunteers have established an elite passing identity, consistently hovering near the top of the SEC in explosive aerial plays and scoring output, likely to expose the Aggies' secondary depth.

This matchup will serve as an identity check for Texas A&M, and securing a win here is non-negotiable. It provides the positive momentum crucial for surviving the final bosses of the schedule, and a loss to Tennessee puts all the more pressure on the last few games.

November 21: Texas A&M at Oklahoma

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) looks for an open receiver during the NCAA college football game against Tennessee on November 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just one week after surviving the Volunteers, the Aggies must travel north to Norman to clash with the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2013. With that being said, you can expect this old rival to come with maximum intention and effort, especially given the brutal 41-13 sendoff from Johnny Manziel 13 years ago.

This Oklahoma team is different, with one of the best quarterbacks in college football at the helm. John Mateer tore up big programs in 2025 like nobody's business, and it is no surprise that Texas A&M is circled in red ink on Oklahoma's schedule this year.

A victory on the road in a hostile environment like Oklahoma forces the postseason selection committee to view Texas A&M as a battle-tested, elite program, where a loss would make it nearly impossible to see another playoff berth.

November 27: Texas at Kyle Field

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands off to running back CJ Baxter (4) during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The one game that you can always expect to be on this list, and the one game that Texas A&M always seems to struggle with. Last year, we saw just how much a rivalry based on original and traditional hate can skew what should've been Texas A&M's 12th win of the season. Statistically, Texas A&M was very clearly the better team, but all analytics fly out the window when the Lone Star Showdown takes place.

This year, if Texas A&M can beat Texas in Kyle Field, they will put the cherry on top of the hardest cake it has had to chew and finally escape the terrifying November gauntlet. If they lose, well, it'll look just like it did last year, meaning Texas A&M will regress in the rankings, miss the SEC championship, and potentially miss the college football playoffs, if not just playing a much harder team.

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