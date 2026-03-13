No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners, Game 1: Box Score, Game Log

The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies have shown signs of a turnaround so far in the 2026 season, currently sitting with a 15-1 record, as opposed to where they were this time last year.

And now the real tests begin for Michael Earley in his second season at the helm of the Aggie team as they take on the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners in their first true road series of the season in the form of a three-game set in Norman.

This is only the Aggies' second time leaving College Station on the year, after partaking in the AmegyBank College Baseball Series in Arlington two weeks ago, and their first road trip to Kimrey Family Stadium since March of 2011.

Aggies vs. Sooners I

Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Sooners sit at 15-2 on the 2026 season, losing the first of a two-game series against the Arizona State Sun Devils on February 24 and falling in the finale of a series against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on March 1.

A&M's lone loss on the year came during the second game of their Arlington series against the No. 1 UCLA Bruins in an 11-1 run ruling.

The weekend will also see the return of both Chris Hacopian and Wesley Jordan to the Aggie starting lineup after dealing with injuries, and Shane Sdao getting the Friday night go-ahead once more on the mound.

Chris Hacopian and Wesley Jordan return to No. 22 Texas A&M's lineup for the opening series against the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners in Norman:



Gavin Grahovac, 1B

Caden Sorrell, CF

Chris Hacopian, 2B

Wesley Jordan, DH

Jake Duer, LF

Nico Partida, 3B

Terrence Kiel II, RF

Bear Harrison,… — Aaron Raley (@AJRaley03) March 13, 2026

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM, and be sure to check back here at that time for the box score and a live game log going through each at-bat of the action.