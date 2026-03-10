No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks: Box Score, Game Log

The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies gear up for their last midweek game before they begin another hectic season of SEC play when they host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Blue Bell Park in College Station.

The Aggies got a bit of an extended rest over the weekend when the entirety of their series against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies was played in the span of 24 hours, still resulting in a sweep by the Maroon and White with a 12-1 run ruling in the Saturday finale.

The win brought Texas A&M to 14-1 on the 2026 season, just where they'd like to be before conference play kicks off.

Aggies vs. Lumberjacks

Texas A&M first baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates an RBI-single. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the starting lineup for Michael Earley's team, still without Chris Hacopian and Wesley Jordan:

The starting nine for No. 22 Texas A&M vs. Stephen F. Austin in Tuesday night’s midweek contest:



Terrence Kiel - RF

Caden Sorrell - CF

Gavin Grahovac - 1B

Jake Duer - LF

Boston Kellner - SS

Nico Partida - 3B

Blake Binderup - DH

Bear Harrison - C

Sawyer Farr - 2B



Gavin Lyons -… — Aaron Raley (@AJRaley03) March 10, 2026

Gavin Lyons gets the start on the rubber for Texas A&M, currently holding a 1-0 record in six appearances on the year.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM, and be sure to check back here for updates to the box score and the game log as the action unfolds in real time from College Station.

Box Score

1st 2nd Runs Hits Errors SFA 0 0 0 2 0 No. 22 Texas A&M 3 3 5 0

Game Log

Top 1st

(Gavin Lyons pitching for Texas A&M.)

Cermodrick Bland singled to left.

Jhett Creel singled to right, Bland to second.

Julian Swift flew out to left.

Mark Henning popped out to third.

Ethan Pena grounded out to third.

Bottom 1st

(Noah O'Farrell pitching for Stephen F. Austin.)

Terrence Kiel II singled to left.

Caden Sorrell grounded out to the pitcher, Kiel II to second.

Gavin Grahovac tripled to left, Kiel II scored. 1-0 Texas A&M.

Jake Duer singled to center, Grahovac scored. 2-0 Texas A&M.

Boston Kellner singled to left, Duer to second.

Nico Partida grounded out to the pitcher, Duer to third, Kellner to second.

(Duer scored on a wild pitch, Kellner to third. 3-0 Texas A&M.)

Blake Binderup popped out to the shortstop.

Top 2nd

Juan Cantua struck out looking.

Josh Ibe popped out to the shortstop.

Cooper Schneider grounded out to first.

Bottom 2nd

Bear Harrison grounded out to the pitcher.

Sawyer Farr grounded out to first.

Terrence Kiel II singled to left.