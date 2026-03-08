No. 22 Texas A&M Sweeps Oakland Golden Grizzlies with Run Rule Victory

The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies emphatically shut the door on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies Saturday afternoon, finishing up their quick weekend series with a 12-1 mercy rule-shortened victory in front of the hometown crowd in College Station.

The scoring for the Aggies was slow and steady to start out, but in the later innings, despite the fact that they were playing their third game in the span of 24 hours, the runs couldn't stop crossing the plate for Michael Earley and crew.

Aiden Sims took his third win of the 2026 season after putting up five innings of shutout ball, allowing four hits and also striking out four.

Texas A&M Completes Sweep of Oakland with 12-1 Run Rule Victory

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) slides into third | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Game 2 yesterday saw the Aggies register eight runs in the first two innings, and while Game 3 was not as prolific as the prior contest, the Maroon and White asserted their dominance early with an RBI single by Gavin Grahovac in the first inning, followed promptly by a solo home run in the second inning off the bat of Nico Partida, his fourth long ball of the year already.

The third inning saw the Aggie bats cool off slightly, but that was just so that they could have them ready for the fourth and fifth innings, which saw the Ags bat around both innings, scoring 10 runs in the two frames combined.

The fourth inning started with three consecutive singles off the bats of Boston Kellner, Nico Partida, and Blake Binderup, with Binderup's single bringing home Kellner for the first run of the inning.

Partida and Binderup would later score on a throwing error by Oakland third baseman Sam Griffith, and Terrence Kiel II and Caden Sorrell would follow up with RBI singles of their own before Jake Duer topped off the six-run inning with a fielder's choice that scored Kiel.

The four runs in the fifth inning both came off of two-run home runs by Binderup and Sorrell, their second and eighth homers of the year, respectively.

Oakland finally got on the board in the top of the sixth inning with a single from Ben Clark, but the damage had long been done and two solid Josh Stewart innings later, and the Aggies were sitting at 14-1 on the 2026 slate.

The Aggies play their final game before conference play on Tuesday when they host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks before loading the bus for Norman to open up SEC play with the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners.