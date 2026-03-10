Texas A&M-CC vs. Stephen F. Austin Prediction, Odds for Southland Tournament Semifinal

A trip to the Southland Tournament Final is on the line on Tuesday night, as the No. 1-seeded Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks take on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

These teams met twice in the regular season, with the Lumberjacks winning by nine and by 10 points. Stephen F. Austin has been a dominant team against the spread, going 22-7 in 29 eligible games (per TeamRankings).

Stephen F. Austin only lost two games in conference play this season, and oddsmakers have set it as a 7.5-point favorite in this semifinal matchup.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are getting hot at the right time. They lost games to the top-two seeds in the Southland Conference – Stephen F. Austin and McNeese – before taking the last four games to reach the semifinals of the conference tournament.

Texas A&M-CC finished with the No. 4 seed in the conference, going 13-9 in 22 games. Can it pull off an upset on Tuesday night?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this semifinal matchup.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Stephen F. Austin Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texas A&M-CC +7.5 (-115)

Stephen F. Austin -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Texas A&M-CC: +260

Stephen F. Austin: -325

Total

134.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Texas A&M-CC vs. Stephen F. Austin How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Townsley Law Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC record: 18-14

Stephen F. Austin record: 27-4

Texas A&M-CC vs. Stephen F. Austin Key Player to Watch

Keon Thompson, Guard, Stephen F. Austin

One of the best players in the Southland Conference, Thompson is averaging 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from 3.

Thompson averaged 16.5 points per game during the regular season in his two meetings with the Islanders, and he has scored at least 10 points in 29 of the 31 games for the Lumberjacks this season.

He should have a big role as Stephen F. Austin attempts to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Stephen F. Austin Prediction and Pick

The Lumberjacks have won two games against the Islanders by nine or more points, and they’ve been elite against the spread all season long.

As a favorite, Stephen F. Austin is 17-6 against the number, one of the best marks in the entire country.

Both of these teams are better on the defensive end – Stephen F. Austin is 79th in adjusted defensive efficiency while Texas A&M-CC is 102nd – but the Islanders offense (255th in adjusted offensive efficiency – is a major concern.

Stephen F. Austin has held the Islanders to 60 and 68 points this season and ranks 26th in the country in opponent effective field goal percentage.

All season long, the Southland has been trending towards a Stephen F. Austin-McNeese battle in the final. I think the Lumberjacks ride their impressive defense to an easy win tonight.

Pick: Stephen F. Austin -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

