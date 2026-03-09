What Michael Earley Said After Texas A&M's Sweep of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies

This past weekend was one of quickness and efficiency for the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies during their sweep of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, which was shortened to three games in the span of 24 hours thanks to the threat of inclement weather.

Nevertheless, it was business as usual at Blue Bell Park, and the Aggies took all three games in the series, with a doubleheader win on Friday and a 12-1 run rule win Saturday morning in the finale.

The win gave the Maroon and White just the confidence that they needed as they begin conference this upcoming weekend against the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners in Norman.

"No Complaining Here"

Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley | Wesley Bowers

After the sweep on Saturday, head coach Michael Earley talked on playing the series in such a short span of time.

"Yeah, this whole week has just been a little different, a completely different time schedule from us starting late Sunday night last week," Earley said. "Same thing for those guys, though. They went to Georgia, they went to Tennessee, then they came here, and I know they're taking a bus home. So, I mean, no complaining here. You gotta go play baseball and they're a scrappy team. I'm looking to seeing what they do this season."

Earley also gave praise to Blake Binderup, who launched a two-run home run in the finale and has been red-hot at the dish as of late, even though he hasn't been starting every day for the team.

"When you put Blake in there, you're never going to tell him to hit a homer, but it's always awesome when you plug him in there on a day like today where he can get a ball up in the air and hit a homer," said the head coach. "He's done a really good job of doing his job whenever he's in there."

Binderup himself had nothing but positive things to speak of regarding the team's depth and the plan that Earley has for the lineup.

"Oh, man the depth of our team is unbelievable. We've got guys that can play multiple positions, and I feel like we can pretty much mix around this lineup day in and day out and still find a way to win," said Binderup to the media on Saturday. "All the preparation we've put in leading up to the season and trusting in what Coach Earley has planned for us and the approach that we bring to the plate and just trying to do damage whenever we get the chance."

"It always feels good to help the team in any way that you can, and really my only goal right now is just trying to get on base as much as I can to help the team."

The Aggies host Stephen F. Austin Tuesday night in midweek action before heading up to Oklahoma for their first conference series of the season.