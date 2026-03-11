No. 22 Texas A&M Run Rules Stephen F. Austin Behind 10-Run Sixth Inning

The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies sent the crowd at Blue Bell Park home two innings early for the second straight game Tuesday night, besting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 14-1 to stretch their record to 15-1 as they approach their first conference series of the 2026 slate.

A&M got the ball rolling early with a three-run first inning before tacking on another run in the fourth inning and then completely tearing the game open in the sixth inning to force the mercy rule.

Behind Blake Binderup's two home runs and four runs batted in and Jake Duer's trio of RBI, there was no stopping the offensive locomotive that the Aggies were riding on Tuesday.

10-Run Sixth Inning Gives Texas A&M Second Consecutive Mercy Rule Win

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) dives safely into first base | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M wasted no time getting on the board Tuesday night, as Gavin Grahovac's triple to left center scored Terrence Kiel II easily and Jake Duer's ensuing single and a wild pitch later on in the inning gave the Maroon and White a quick 3-0 lead after the first inning.

The Lumberjacks would finally find some run support in the fourth inning with a solo home run from first baseman Mark Henning, though that would be where the runs (and hits, for that matter) stopped for the 'Jacks.

Blake Binderup would extend the lead back to three in the bottom half of that inning with his first of two long balls on the night, an opposite-field solo blast that landed between the center field batter's eye and the right field bleachers.

And then came the sixth inning, where all hope for some sort of an upset quickly vanished for the Lumberjacks.

Terrence Kiel II would ground out to the second baseman for the second out of the sixth inning, seemingly wrapping up a quick frame for SFA, but after Caden Sorrell was intentionally walked to load the bases, Gavin Grahovac was also walked, scoring Bear Harrison.

Jake Duer and Nico Partida would each follow up with two-RBI hits into center field before Binderup would step up and smash his second home run of the night, a three-run shot that traveled 454 feet through the College Station night and gave the Aggies a 13-1 lead.

And with the cherry on top, Bear Harrison would make it back-to-back jacks against the 'Jacks, catapulting a ball 459 feet for his second homer of the season, giving the Aggies their 14-1 lead that they eventually ended the game with.

Binderup, who has been red-hot at the plate with three home runs in his last eight at-bats, called his elite production simply just "helping the team."

"Baseball definitely looks pretty big right now," Binderup told the media after the game. "I'm just trying to attack fastballs in the zone when I get them and do damage to the ball to try and help the team however I can. Leading up to the season, I tried to see everything as deep as I could, and I think it's told me a lot, just being able to use all of the field."

"We're just playing ball well as a team," head coach Michael Earley said after the game, which perfectly summed up team's performance on Tuesday night. "We're ready to go, we're excited. Nver been to Oklahoma, but it should be good."

And that is just what the 12th Man wants to hear with SEC play coming up this weekend as the Aggies head to Norman to take on the No. 9 Sooners, with Game 1 taking place Friday night at 6:30 PM.