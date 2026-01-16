Gavin Grahovac ‘Excited’ For Upcoming Season With Texas A&M

Excitement.

There’s no other way to put it for Texas A&M third baseman Gavin Grahovac, who is returning after a season-ending injury last season.

Entering a new season fully healthy, the junior is feeling good after rehabbing during the offseason, working with coach Michael Earley and his dad to become the best player he can be. His teammates have been a huge factor throughout the whole process of coming back, as he has seen a ton of potential and competition.

“We’re all happy to be back,” Grahovac said. “Ready to get going. Thankful for everyone who’s helped me to get to where I’m at right now. I’m excited for the guys, super excited for how they’re showing up every single day with the same mindset.”

Work After Injury

Adversity.

That’s the way to sum up how Grahovac is dealing with coming back to play for the Aggies after suffering a tear in his shoulder, which was ruled an injury to his non-throwing labrum. Grahovac said that every athlete needs some type of adversity, and that this was the biggest he had to go through as an athlete, but it didn’t stop him from putting in the work to get back on the field.

“Every athlete needs adversity,” Grahovac said. “That’s the biggest one I faced, obviously, in my career so far. I’ve had a bunch of people on my side, in my corner, helping me out through the whole thing. I’m just blessed to be where I’m at right now.”

One of those people close to him was his father, who was there for him throughout the whole journey. When Grahovac goes home, he seeks his father's help and becomes a stronger player and person because of what he has taught him.

“It’s always been me and my dad when it comes to the baseball side of things,” Grahovac said. “Having a coach in the household the whole time can be good and can be difficult. We’ve matured together in the household, whether that's on the field or off the field. Our relationship is phenomenal. My dad has always been there for me. Always been the guy I’ve gone to for questions, information I’ve ever needed. I'm very thankful and very blessed to have that every single day to my use.”

Another person along the way who has pushed Grahovac to grow as a player has been pitcher Shane Sdao, who has been a teammate throwing to him, helping get reps at the plate.

“Shane’s a competitor,” Grahovac said. “We’ve always done live ABs. We’ve always competed pretty well. We always laugh because we always have the longest at-bats against each other. That just goes to two guys going one-on-one in the box and on the mound. I’m excited to see Shane back out there on the mound. Excited to play defense behind him and then watch him get those hitters out.”

New Season

Fresh starts mean new faces and a new lineup.

Now that the 2026 campaign is underway, Grahovac is thrilled to see what the lineup will look like, with players competing for positions and trying to bring out the best in each other.

“We got a good lineup one through nine, no matter who’s in it,” Grahovac said. “We got a lot of depth, which is super exciting. I know on the infield side of things, we have a lot of guys who can get their foot in the door, and that’s what this time is during this spring period is you fight for a position, and we all know that.”

While there are questions about what the lineup will look like top to bottom on opening day, there is one goal to focus on: bringing a national championship to Aggieland, despite a chip on the shoulder from last season.

“Last year was last year,” Grahovac said. “Every year is a new year for any team, whether you did good or whether you did bad. You go out there and take advantage of every second you have out there.”

That’s what the Villa Park High School player will do with A&M sitting in D1 Baseball’s Preseason 2026 Rankings as the No. 25 team.