No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies, Game 2: Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies are set to do battle for the second time today against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, whom they defeated 6-3 earlier today in the first game of a doubleheader.

A&M and Oakland were originally scheduled for a standard weekend series, but the threat of inclement weather has forced the games to be moved to a Friday doubleheader and a finale at 11:00 AM on Saturday.

The Aggies' earlier win, which was highlighted by a three-run home run by outfielder Caden Sorrell, brought them up to 12-1 on the 2026 season just one week away from starting conference play.

Aggies vs. Golden Grizzlies II

Texas A&M pitcher Weston Moss pitches. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Weston Moss is expected to get the start for the Aggies, hoping to prevent a duplication of last week's hellacious start against the UCLA Bruins that saw the junior surrender six runs in just two innings en route to the Aggies' first (and so far, only) loss in 2026.

The first pitch is set to go at 6:00 PM, and we will be right here with live updates as the game goes on from Blue Bell Park.

Box Score

Inning 1st Runs Hits Errors Oakland 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 1 1 2 0

Top 1st

Three up and three down for Weston Moss.

Bottom 1st

Terrence Kiel II doubles to start the offensive portion for the Aggies and is later brought home by Gavin Grahovac's single.