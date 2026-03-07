No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies, Game 3: Box Score, Game Log

Thanks to inclement weather expected to pay a visit to the Bryan-College Station area, the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies and Oakland Golden Grizzlies will be wrapped up earlier than usual this weekend, with the two teams playing at 11:00 AM Saturday in Game 3 of their weekend series.

The Maroon and White took care of the Golden Grizzlies in both games of their doubleheader yesterday, 6-3 in Game 1 and 10-2 in Game 2.

Now, Texas A&M will look for the sweep to maximize their confidence as they head into conference play next week against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Aggies vs. Golden Grizzlies III

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) rolls into the outfield wall after catching a fly ball | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M will be looking for their fifth straight win since suffering their first loss to No. 1 UCLA in their second game of the AmegyBank College Baseball Series last weekend, while the Grizzlies are looking for their second win on the season outright.

Here is the starting lineup for the Aggies, seeing Jake Duer play left field as opposed to his typical designated hitter duties, which are instead being fulfilled by Blake Binderup.

Texas A&M's lineup for the series finale against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies:



Terrence Kiel II, RF

Caden Sorrell, CF

Gavin Grahovac, 1B

Jake Duer, LF

Boston Kellner, SS

Nico Partida, 3B

Blake Binderup, DH

Bear Harrison, C

Sawyer Farr, 2B



Aiden Sims, SP — Aaron Raley (@AJRaley03) March 7, 2026

The first pitch is scheduled for 11:00 AM, and be sure to check back here at game time for the box score and game log as the game progresses.

1st 2nd Runs Hits Errors Oakland 0 0 0 1 0 No. 22 Texas A&M 1 1 1 0

Game Log

Top 1st

(Aiden Sims pitching for Texas A&M.)

Aidan Shuck singled to center.

Kyle Revere flew out to center.

Lucas Day flew out to right.

Carter Hain struck out swinging.

Bottom 1st

(Tanner Ware pitching for Oakland.)

Terrence Kiel II strikes out swinging.

Caden Sorrell walked.

(Sorrell stole second.)

Gavin Grahovac singled to left, Sorrell scored. 1-0 Texas A&M.

Jake Duer grounded into a double play, pitcher to second to first, Grahovac out at first.

Top 2nd

Ben Clark flew out to left.

Sam Patton struck out swinging.

Tony Konopiots grounded out to the shortstop.